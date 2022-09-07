Keep looking for that spot: ACUPD gives advice on parking troubles

With school back in session classrooms on campus are full once again and so are the parking lots. To many students, finding the ideal parking spot can be a challenge amid the lively campus.

“The main challenge I’ve had is I feel like I have to leave my house 40 minutes early in order to find a parking spot and not be late to class,” said Katherine Spruce, junior english-teaching major from Flower Mound.

The inability to find a parking spot can bring extra stress to a student’s life.

“I have to wake up earlier and I don’t get as much time to sleep which impacts my learning,” Spruce said. “I don’t get as much time to do my homework, and there is always the fear that I’m late to class which is a big thing for me.”

A portion of the unavailable spots can be attributed to the construction of Wessel Hall, which is currently accounting for 130 parking spaces. The remaining construction of Boone Family Theatre is also taking up around 20 spots.

ACUPD Chief of Police, Jason Ellis, said during opening chapel on Aug. 29 the ACU Facilities and Campus Management Department was able to find over 400 available spots.

“I think what would help is if people really looked for the side streets,” said Ellis.

Ellis explained that while it may be a little bit further of a walk, there are often a lot of available spots on Campus Court. Parking is available on both sides of the street, stretching all the way from Ambler Avenue to East North 16th Street.

Ellis also emphasized driving through lots even if they appear to be full.

Student workers started giving parking tickets Monday.

“Sometimes students will park in the faculty lots and take up their spots or vice versa,” Ellis said. “So, we’re really going to make sure that they’re parking in the right spots.”

As for game day parking, Ellis said no new changes have been made.