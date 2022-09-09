Follies to return back to Moody

For the first time in two years, Freshman Follies will return to Moody this year.

The freshman lip-synching competition experienced numerous changes since being established in 1970, especially in recent years. For the past two years, Follies lacked its prior performance space in Moody Coliseum due to COVID and campus renovations.

“There’s a big culture around Moody, and getting to showcase something that we’ve been preparing for weeks in Moody gets me very, very excited,” said Jake Wewe, junior mechanical engineering major from Austin and director of the Follies business team.

The upgraded audiovisual system will likely bring new capabilities and an unprecedented level of quality to the performances. Anna Wasson, junior social work major from Corinth and director of productions for this year’s Follies, said with Moody’s recent renovations, acts will have more space to perform onstage.

“The possibilities are exciting. It will be nice to use Boone as more of a practice space for acts,” Wasson said.

So many important ACU traditions, such as Praise Day, Wildcat Week activities and Sing Song have called Moody home. By adding this year’s Follies to this list, Wasson hopes attendance will increase.

“This year is the first year that Follies will really feel like a campus event,” Wasson said. “It’s for the freshmen, and everyone should come.”

Yesterday, talent acts auditioned for this year’s production of Follies. Meanwhile, the freshman hall acts are in the process of being approved and casted. Unlike many other ACU events, Follies is not a cappella-based, providing a unique opportunity for freshmen talent acts.

“We look for talents that you’re not going to be able to showcase any other time. Follies is a chance for different talents to be in the spotlight and you have a really great chance of getting in,” Wasson said.

As a part of Family Weekend, Wewe said Follies remains a special way to orient new students and ACU families to campus traditions.

“The transition from living at home and coming to campus is a crazy one, for both students and families,” Wewe said. “So, I think Family Weekend gives the family an opportunity to come to campus, see how things work and see that their students are in good hands.”

With only a few weeks to prepare, Wasson said Follies facilitates a way for freshman to get involved and make lasting friendships on campus.

“Follies is a sprint. You just have to jump sometimes,” Wasson said.

This year’s performances will take place on Sept. 23 and 24. Tickets will be on sale in the campus center starting next week. For more information, follow @acustupro on Instagram or visit acustupro.com/follies.