Freshman Follies returns to Moody

Men of Mabee showing excitement in their follies act. (Photo by Nicholas Cromwell)

Mabee and 3rd floor Bullock hall brought home the first place banner for their groups in this years Freshman Follies.

The annual lip-syncing competition took place in its original home, Moody Coliseum for the first time in two years Friday and Saturday during Family Weekend.

For the show, freshman students compete with their respective halls with a theme of their choice.

This year’s act themes included Hannah Montana, Pitbull, Top Gun, 80’s disco, Justin Bieber, Working Women and country. The winning themes were Taylor Swift and Rock n’ Roll.

Courtney McGaha, director of student productions and promotions, said being back in the center of campus has boosted morale for the show.

“The biggest thing is that we are just excited to be back on campus,” McGaha said. “The freshmen have really shown up this year. We have many more acts than we had last year and bigger acts.”

In between the hall acts, talent acts perform giving students an opportunity to showcase their unique talents to the audience.

Meghan Sloane, freshman musical theatre major from Belton, said she wanted to get involved and felt her talent act was the best way.

“I wanted to be included in something freshman-related,” Sloane said. “I really wanted to get a sense of belonging and community within the freshman class and I really think this was a good opportunity to pursue that.”

Freshman Follies has been an ACU tradition since 1970, giving freshman students a fun and interactive way to get involved with their class.

McGaha said that she wants everyone to enjoy Follies regardless of their relationship to participants.

“I want them to take away that this is a show for everybody whether you know someone performing or not and this is just a really fun show worth your time and attention.”