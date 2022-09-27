Gallery: Women’s Soccer faces off against Utah Tech University in a grueling loss

Optimist
Taylor Denn, junior midfielder from Medford, Oregon, brings the ball home. (Photo by Daniel Curd)

Sunday’s match against Utah Tech University led to a close game, with Utah taking the win 1-2 at Elmer Gray Stadium. The team is set to face off in an away game against Sam Houston this Friday at 6:30 P.M.

About Daniel Curd

Daniel is a photographer from Denver, Colorado. He is a Biology major hoping to go into the medical field. When not taking photos, he can be found in the library studying with friends, listening to music, or watching one of his favorite movies.

