Gallery: Women’s Soccer faces off against Utah Tech University in a grueling loss

Sunday’s match against Utah Tech University led to a close game, with Utah taking the win 1-2 at Elmer Gray Stadium. The team is set to face off in an away game against Sam Houston this Friday at 6:30 P.M.
Daniel is a photographer from Denver, Colorado. He is a Biology major hoping to go into the medical field. When not taking photos, he can be found in the library studying with friends, listening to music, or watching one of his favorite movies.
