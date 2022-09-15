‘The College Tour’ to showcase student experience

ACU will be featured in the eighth season of The College Tour, a television show showcasing student experiences on campus.

The College Tour is a documentary-style show that aims to show what it is like to be on various college campuses. ACU will be featured among other colleges, such as the University of Oregon and Texas Christian University.

“The College Tour goes onto college campuses to film for an entire week then produce this beautiful production,” said Darci Armstrong, associate director of campus visits.

The show will highlight different areas of campus, from athletics to experiential learning and showcase 10 students.

“We did a talent search among students and let students submit videos about their ACU experience,” Armstrong said. “We cast 10 students who are going to talk about different areas of our campus.”

Liv Loughry, sophomore nursing major from Carrollton, will be featured in the Student Life section of the episode highlighting Freshmen Follies and Greek Life.

“It is kind of hard to find the balance of doing all of these student life activities and homework,” Loughry said. “I really want it to be known that you can do both and have a fun time at college, not just a hard time.”

Along with Loughry, McKenzie Losher, senior communications major from Dallas, will speak about her experience with well known campus traditions.

“I am really passionate about traditions,” Losher said. “I am a fourth-generation Wildcat, so getting to be a part of the traditions myself has just been really fun…I got to be a Sing Song host last year.”

Losher plans to speak for all students because she believes the university has something for everyone.

“We are a smaller school everyone can be involved in multiple things that they want to be,” Losher said. “Most people here have had a completely different experience than I have, but they have been involved in super cool organizations that they are passionate about too.”

The university paid ‘The College Tour’ to showcase the campus and there are plans to use it a marketing tool. Armstrong hopes the show will expand the university’s brand to people who have never heard of the university.

Filming will take place the week of Oct. 3. After the filming, the show will stream on 17 platforms, including Amazon Prime.