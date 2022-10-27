ACUPD reports decrease in on-campus rapes, increase in liquor law violations

ACUPD officers direct traffic as lines of cars fill streets around campus for move in day. (Photo by Sydney Varner)

ACUPD reported a decrease in on-campus rapes and one arson case in the year 2021 in the Annual Campus Crime, Security and Fire Safety Report, also known as the Clery Report.

The annual report shows crime statistics compared to the last three years, 2019, 2020 and 2021 for the ACU main campus, ACU Dallas and the three study-abroad locations, Leipzig, Germany, Montevideo, Uruguay and Oxford, England. This report is released in compliance with the Jeanne Clery Disclosure of Campus Security and Campus Crime Statistics Act.

The Jeanne Clery Disclosure of Campus Security and Campus Crime Statistics Act requires private and public universities to report crime statistics that occur near or on campus. These reports consolidate crimes into different four different categories, criminal offenses, hate crimes, Violence Against Women Act offenses and Arrests and Referrals for Disciplinary Action.

In ACUPD’s report, the areas included on-campus, residence halls, public property and non-campus.

“Within the adjunct agreement and square mile, we have 86 properties that ACU owns that will show up on the report as on campus,” said ACU Police Chief Jason Ellis.

The biggest jump in the report is liquor law and drug violations. Most of the drug violations are related to paraphernalia and marijuana.

“The anomaly of 2020 is COVID-19,” Ellis said. “We can see the correlation of the drug and liquor law violations as people party more, however, we didn’t do anything, in particular, to drop that number down. We do talk about awareness and self-defense all the time.”

Additionally, ACUPD reported a decrease in rapes on campus and off in 2021. In the report, ACUPD is required to report the crime even if charges are dropped.

The ACU Clery report is available will continue to be updated yearly. ACUPD advocates that student should understand that things can happen and ask that students to be situationally aware and keep good company.

“The importance of the report is for students and parents to be aware of crimes and statistics on campus, you want to feel comfortable about where you are sending your student,” Ellis said. “Things can happen, we are in a great little bubble here but we are still in the fairly large city of Abilene and people don’t stop when they see Campus Court St.”

ACUPD reported the following significant crimes in 2021:

Rape On-Campus: 1 Res Hall: 1 Public Property: 1

Arson On-Campus: 1

Drug Violations On-Campus: 8 Res Hall: 8

Liquor Law Violations On-Campus: 12 Res Hall: 9 Public Property: 1

Referrals for Liquor Law Violations On-Campus: 5 Res Hall: 5

Referrals for Weapons Law Violation On-Campus: 1 Res Hall: 1



These crimes do not make up the entire Clery report. For more information on other crimes, please see the Clery report linked here or contact ACUPD.