Sigma Delta Pi recognized nationally for service, members

ACU’s Omega Gamma chapter of Sigma Delta Pi, the National Collegiate Hispanic Honor Society, has been named Honor Charter for the seventh time for the 2021-2022 school year.

Nationally Sigma Delta Pi hosts 10-15 Honor Chapters out of 629 total chapters across the country. To be considered to be a Honor Chapter, the chapters are judged on member size, service projects and overall projects for chapters.

“It is an honor to be considered for a national award,” Dr. Beatriz Alem-Walker, advisor of Sigma Delta Pi said. “We got the national award because of the work with the students but also because of the service.”

Walker, professor in the language and literature department, chartered the Omega Gamma chapter of Sigma Delta Pi in 2010. Since then the chapter has continued on to receive national recognition in different award areas.

Coming out of COVID-19, they inducted 18 new members last semester. For on campus projects, Sigma Delta Pi publishes ‘Hispaniola,’ a Spanish literary journal and collaborates with other student organizations.

“The importance is that it brings attention to our Spanish program,” Walker said.

In October of 2021 the chapter conducted local service projects they through a donation drive with International Rescue Committee for newly arrived refugees.

“We have helped the IRC off and on for a long time,” Walker said. “This time, we had three bins of donations for them. IRC was asking for toiletries like toothpaste and soap and we were able to bring those three bins.”

This honor reflected the 2021-2022 school year, as well as the officer team. Service projects and induction of members were the main areas where they were strong suited according to Ashlen Pamplin, past president of Sigma Delta Pi and alumna.

“It was a really great feeling to receive the award,” Pamplin said. “Being part of such a small group, we don’t get the recognition here on campus because we fit such a niche group of students. It was great to finally get that sense of recognition.”