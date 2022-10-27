Soccer prepares for last WAC series against UTRGV, SFA

Amelia Leggett, freshman forward from Wylie, faces off against an opponent. (Photo by Daniel Curd)

The Wildcats prepare for their last Western Athletic Conference series against the University of Texas at Rio Grande Valley on Thursday and back home for Stephen F. Austin on Saturday.

ACU heads into this series with a 4-8-4 overall record and a 0-6-3 conference record. The Wildcats hope to bring home a long awaited win to close out season.

“I think everyone is looking forward to play tonight,” head coach Casey Wilson said. “The girls are really looking for a win and we have had good practices so I think we are on the right track.”

On Thursday, the Wildcats head to Edinburg to take on UTRGV.

The last time ACU and UTRGV met was in 2021 where the Wildcats fell, 2-1, yet ACU comes out on top on their history record, 3-1. UTRGV heads into this matchup with a 2-11-3 overall record and a 0-6-3 conference record.

The Vaqueros have secured their two wins from earlier this season against Texas Southern and Texas A&M Corpus Christi. UTRGV also recorded three tied games back to back again Sam Houston, Grand Canyon and California Baptist.

Amy Hislop and Ana Recarte-Pacheco both lead UTRGV with three goals, both recording game winning goals. Emma Loov has recorded 52 saves this season with 40 of those being during conference play.

On Saturday, the Wildcats head back home for their final match of the season against SFA.

“Its really nice to have SFA at home,” Wilson said. “for our purple game. I think we will make the most of it for our last home game.”

The last time ACU and SFA met was October of 2021, where the Wildcats secured the win, 3-1. These long time rivals have met over the past 9 years with SFA leading, 6-5-2.

The Lumberjacks are currently standing with a 5-10-1 overall record and a 4-5 conference record, gaining wins from New Mexico State, California Baptist, UTRGV and Sam Houston.

Jayme Bailey and Lily Hargrove lead the Lumberjacks with three goals, tallying a total of 48 shot attempts between the two. Lydia Sattler creates a solid defense for the Lumberjacks by recording 67 saves this season, holding back their opponents.

“I don’t think we have been very far behind,” Wilson said. “Its all about getting the right team together and getting hot to compete at this level. We are right there, we just need the right ingredients to get right.”

With both opponents having similar competition, the Wildcats are heading into this weekend with the chances to take the opportunity to secure a win.

The Wildcats head on the road to Edinburg to face UTRGV Thursday at 6:30 p.m. then heads back home for their season finale against SFA Saturday at 1 p.m. in Elmer Gray Stadium, both streaming on ESPN+.