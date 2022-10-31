Swing Cats hosts annual Fall Stomp

Swing Cats held its annual Fall Stomp on Sept. 30, joined by both ACU and Hardin Simmons jazz bands.

Fall Stomp was hosted at the Elks Club Ballroom making for the first time since COVID-19. Members gathered to show what they learned in practice as they danced to the music that the bands played. This event was open to the public to watch the performances.

“It is really nice how in Abilene, once a year we get this chance to dance to live big band music,” said Heather Johnson, Chancellor of Swing cats and communication graduate student from Claude.

Swing Cats have Spotify or a DJ at most events and practices dancing to digital tracks. This event is a way to experience dancing to a live band and performing with them.

“There are a lot of different interpretations and styles,” said Garrett Powell, senior computer science software engineering major from Aledo.

For the Swing Cats, their dance styles are created through a combination of different dance techniques and what people feel should be expressed in their dance. It is an experience to learn dances, but also learn how to interpret different moves in the choreography.

“It’s a great place for people to meet friends, especially friends who are outside of their normal groups,” Johnson said.

In addition, Swing Cats is focused on the social component along with the dancing because there is a push to meet new people. Students who attend can meet other students outside of their major and other organizations.

Swing Cats continues to host practices for beginners and intermediates. No prior knowledge is needed to come to a lesson. The beginner classes are at 8 p.m. on Tuesdays and the intermediate classes will follow at 9 p.m. These practices will be held in Studio B.

Swing Cats will be performing at Ethnos, which will take place Nov. 4 and 5.