Alpha Kai Omega transitions from sorority to student organization

Sorority Alpha Kai Omega made the decision to become a student organization and not to take a joining class for the spring of 2023.

Josie Mueller, AKO President and senior music education major from Conroe, said the decision of transitioning into a student organization had been drawn out over the past several years.

“I stepped into this position recognizing it was a possibility,” Mueller said.

AKO voted on the decision to become a student organization in early November with no involvement from the Office of Student Life.

“It’s not one that comes easy,” Mueller said. “We decided as a sorority to transition from being one to a student organization to present an opportunity in an organization that would be open more to not just members who participated in AKO’s new member orientation.”

Mueller and current members of AKO are contacting past members about the transition. AKO’s main focus is remaining on campus without fully leaving or going underground.

“I can see this as an opportunity to help women get to know Alpha Kai Omega without going through all the craziness that goes into new member orientation,” Mueller said.

AKO is finishing the remainder of the semester as a sorority. Beginning next semester the organization will be condensing the number of events that they put on, primarily focusing on chapels and weekly meetings.

The overall joining process as a student organization is still being decided.

“We are just trying to invite more women into what being someone in AKO looks like,” Mueller said. “There are women on campus that are so overloaded with their work schedule or their class schedule, we want to provide the space for them without having to put the agreement they have to attend many events or pay this number in order to be in a group with us.”

Robin McPhearson, senior coordinator of fraternities and sororities, said coming back as a sorority will be up to AKO.

“We have had a lot of both fraternities and sororities that have disbanded, restructured and came back,” McPhearson said. “It has happened over the years many times, so it would not be uncommon for AKO to come back.”

PJ Martinez, associate dean of student engagement, AKO sponsors and members are still in the discussion about what being a student organization means for the group moving forward.