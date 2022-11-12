First half surge carries ACU to seventh win of 2022 season

The Wildcats’ (7-3, 3-0) 38-point first half stunned the Sam Houston Bearkats (5-3) on Saturday, allowing ACU to leave Huntsville with the win, 45-28.

The win gave ACU its seventh win of the season, which is the first time in the university’s Div. I history that the program has recorded seven or more wins in a season.

To get things started in the first quarter, the Wildcats scored 21 unanswered points. The first two touchdowns were scored after a fumble recovery on Sam Houston’s first offensive play and a blocked punt after a three-and-out on the Bearkats.

On the opening drive after the fumble recovery, junior quarterback Ethan Long, who got the starting nod since starting quarterback, sophomore Maverick McIvor, was out due to an injury, found senior wide receiver Kobe Clark for a nine-yard pass. Off the blocked punt, Long found sophomore wide receiver Tristan Golightly for an eight-yard pass into the endzone. Long and Golightly would connect again in the first quarter for an 11-yard pass to give ACU an early 21-0 lead. The Bearkats scored late in the first quarter and early in the second quarter to cut ACU’s lead to 21-14.

The Wildcats were held scoreless for the majority of the second quarter, but in the final three minutes of the quarter, the Wildcats took over.

ACU’s first points came from a 35-yard field goal made by senior placekicker Blair Zepeda. The very next play, ACU’s special teams forced a Sam Houston fumble on a kick return. That set up senior running back Anthony Smith for a 17-yard running touchdown. Then in the Bearkats next offensive drive junior defensive back Patrick Jolly forced an interception, which eventually led to freshman running back Rovaughn Banks Jr. to receive a two-yard pass from Long to give ACU a 38-14 halftime lead.

ACU’s 38 points in the first half was the most scored by the team this season, as well as the most points Sam Houston has allowed in an half all season.

The Bearkats tried to climb their way back in the second half when they scored two touchdowns, but with two minutes left in the game, Banks Jr. ran the ball seven yards for the final touchdown of the game.

By the game’s end, quarterback Ethan Long finished the afternoon with 262 passing yards, 30 completions and four touchdown passes. The Wildcat offense finished with 398 yards of total offense, with senior wide receiver Kendall Catalon leading with 78 passing yards and running back Anthony Smith leading the Wildcats’ running game with 59 total rushing yards.

Next week serves as the conclusion of the Wildcats regular season in a rematch against the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks. Earlier this season, the two teams faced off in a nonconference matchup in a Nacogdoches, where the Wildcats fell 41-38. Now, the Lumberjacks head to Wildcat Stadium for a conference game that will ultimately determines who wins the Western Athletic Conference title and gives the chance to go to the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs.

The Wildcats’ final game of the regular season against Stephen F. Austin on Saturday at 2:30 p.m., with the game streaming live on ESPN+.

Quotes from head coach Keith Patterson will be added following his Monday morning press conference.