Optimist
You are here: Home / Multimedia / Gallery: Wildcats fall to tough competition against Texas A&M
The Wildcats celebrate after a timeout is called. (photo by Kaylee Kahn)

Gallery: Wildcats fall to tough competition against Texas A&M

by Leave a Comment

The Wildcats fell to Texas A&M this past weekend, 58-77, after striving to create an upset. This sent the Wildcats home with a 1-1 record starting out the season, taking on McMurry at home Nov. 15.

About Kaylee Kahn

Leave a Comment:

You are here: Home / Multimedia / Gallery: Wildcats fall to tough competition against Texas A&M