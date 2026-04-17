Gallery: Ko Jo Kai, Trojans take first place in 70th annual intramural rodeo

Harrison Phelps, freshman finance major from Tuscola, wrestles a steer with his Sub T-16 teammate Ben Bredemeyer, sophomore finance major from Abilene. (Photo by Ashley Henderson)

The Agricultural and Environmental Sciences club led its 70th annual intramural rodeo on Thursday at the Taylor Telecom Arena. The women competed in ribbon run, cow sorting, and goat tying, and the men competed in wild sheep milking, double mugging, and steer saddling. Students could also sign up for steer riding. This year, fraternity and sorority presidents competed in events to earn the title of “rodeo king” or “rodeo queen.” Sorority presidents competed in a pie-eating contest, and fraternity presidents competed in a hay bale-throwing contest.

The overall results are below.

First place, Men’s Division: Trojans

First place, Women’s Division: Ko Jo Kai

Rodeo King: Hudson Delleney, Trojans

Rodeo Queen: Hailey Pasley, Zeta Phi Alpha

Roughie: Addie Kell