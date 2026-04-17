Gallery: Ko Jo Kai, Trojans take first place in 70th annual intramural rodeo

The Agricultural and Environmental Sciences club led its 70th annual intramural rodeo on Thursday at the Taylor Telecom Arena. The women competed in ribbon run, cow sorting, and goat tying, and the men competed in wild sheep milking, double mugging, and steer saddling. Students could also sign up for steer riding. This year, fraternity and sorority presidents competed in events to earn the title of “rodeo king” or “rodeo queen.” Sorority presidents competed in a pie-eating contest, and fraternity presidents competed in a hay bale-throwing contest.
The overall results are below.
First place, Men’s Division: Trojans
First place, Women’s Division: Ko Jo Kai
Rodeo King: Hudson Delleney, Trojans
Rodeo Queen: Hailey Pasley, Zeta Phi Alpha
Roughie: Addie Kell
Leave a Comment:
You must be logged in to post a comment.