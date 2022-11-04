Governor Greg Abbott stops in Abilene ahead of midterm elections

Governor Abbott visited Abilene at Front Porch Coffee Shop to engage with voters Oct. 31 in the lead up to elections.

He was introduced by Stan Lambert, House 71 Representative, who is up for re-election this month and responsible for the governor’s campaign stop in Abilene. Lambert introduced Abbott to the attendees.

“Our governor is the kind that rises to the occasion,” Lambert said. “We live by the law and if we don’t like the law we try and change that law.”

Throughout his speech, Abbott informed his audience on his current the role he played in Texas’s current state.

“Since you last re-elected me to be your governor, Texas has added far more new jobs than any other state in the entire country,” Abbott said. “Texas is a leader.”

The back room of the downtown coffee shop was filled with members of the greater Abilene community as well as ACU students, scattered in the audience to see what their governor had to say including Hansen Penya, junior sociology major from Abilene.

“I do not affiliate myself with the Republican party and thought that it would be interesting to come out and see what the hype for Abbott is about,” Penya said. “I have already set my decision before coming here and nothing is going to change.”

During his campaign visit, Abbott told his positions on immigration, border patrol, the Fentanyl and opioid crisis along with lowering property taxes.

Abbott said he plans to “Beat Beto” this upcoming gubernatorial election by “Keeping Texas Red.”

“I think this really rings true in Abilene, Texas, the thing that is at most at stake in this election is your values,” Abbott said. “Speeches don’t win elections. Votes win elections.”

Abbott ended his speech by pointing attendees to the nearest voting poll, so they could cast their ballots.