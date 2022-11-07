Greek Life rushing to begin in November

Various fraternities and sororities line the outskirts of the tailgate. (Photo by Daniel Curd)

Rushing season will begin the weekend of Nov. 12. with the remainder of the Fall 2022 semester including open rushes. Invitational rushes and the joining processes will begin next semester.

To start off the rushing season, there will be an all fraternity rush at the Campus Mall on Nov. 12 from 2-4 p.m.

Senior journalism major from Abilene and president of Frater Sodalis Kauy Ostlien is looking forward to meeting prospective new members.

“We want you to be a part of our group, we want you to get to know us and be our friends,” Ostlien said. “That’s why we do this – to have a community.”

The following day, Nov. 13, the all sorority rush – also known as sorority teas – will begin at 1 p.m. at the amphitheater. This rush will be more formal than the fraternity open rush. Those at the sorority tea will visit seven rotations – one for each sorority. Senior Coordinator for Fraternities and Sororities Robin McPherson helped organize this event.

“They’ll have two officers from each organization that will take them around to each of the places,” McPherson said. “They’ll spend fifteen minutes at each rotation just hearing a quick synopsis about what that organization is all about.”

Rushees at the sorority teas will be required to stamp a tea card at each station and turn it in after the event. Participants can expect to meet current members of each sorority, such as rush director for Delta Theta Rylee Dawson.

“I’m really excited to meet all the new people in this way,” Dawson, senior early childhood education from Victorville, California, said. “I know that we’re really excited to bring the tradition of teas back.”

Fall 2021 was the first semester freshmen could join sororities and fraternities. Although this is a great opportunity for freshmen to find new communities, Ostlien doesn’t want freshmen to feel pressured to rush next semester if it’s not the right time for them.

“That second semester – being able to adjust to college during that time – is much more important than joining a social club,” Ostlien said.

From Nov. 28 to Dec. 8, open rushes for fraternities and sororities will take place. The dates are still being determined. For more information and updates, visit https://acu.edu/student-life/beyond-the-classroom/fraternities-and-sororities/. Those interested in rushing can also check the respective sororities and fraternities’ Instagram pages for updates.

Here is the full schedule (derived from interviews and acu.edu):

Nov. 12: All Fraternity Rush at the Campus Mall Area from 2-4 p.m.

Nov. 13: Sorority Teas beginning at the Amphitheater from 1-5 p.m.

Nov. 18: Online Rush and Join Application due

Nov. 19: Tailgating at 12: 30 p.m.

Nov. 28-Dec. 8: Open rushes for fraternities and sororities (dates, times and locations to be determined)

Dec. 8: First ranking due by 11:59 p.m.

Sororities accepting new members in Spring 2023: Delta Theta, GATA, Ko Jo Kai, Sigma Theta Chi, Tri Kappa Gamma and Omicron Xi Chi.

Fraternities accepting new members in Spring 2023: Frater Sodalis, Galaxy, Gamma Sigma Phi, Nu Kappa Psi, SUB T-16 and Trojans.