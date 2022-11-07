New mural featured in Shore Gallery

Over Homecoming weekend, the Department of Art and Design held many different events to showcase student artwork and host alumni with one of the events being a live creation of a mural.

The mural is featured in the art and design courtyard area just outside of the Don Morris Building.

The concept and idea for the mural was formed back in the summer.

“We kind of brainstormed and we thought it would be a good idea to have something that was designed by one of our alumni, but that had kind of a nod to some of the highlights of ACU…”,” said Summer Walters, Student Success Manager for Art and Design and Journalism and Mass Communication.

There was intentionality behind the decision for the mural to be painted during Homecoming by former art and design student. Chera Chaney is an alumna of the art and design department, and she graduated in 2016. She is now a full-time muralist.

Walters reached out to Chaney and together they brainstormed about what the mural would look like.

“I’ve been following her work, and knew she was an amazing talent,” Walters said. “…She is incredibly talented, and I knew she would do a great job.”

Chaney began the mural on Wednesday of Homecoming week and the final product was finished just three days later. She spent a total of 40 to 50 hours on the mural.

“I think it has been a fun addition to our courtyard, and I hope it will attract visitors and guests and prospective students and current students for years to come,” Walters said.

Robert Green, department chair of Art and Design and professor of art, said this mural was designed with the intention of it being a photo op for social media.

Green said that the mural will now be a stop on the admissions tour for prospective students.

“It needed to be about ACU,” Green said. “It needed to have some reference to all of ACU, but also to the art department and be a place where prospective families could come on tours.”