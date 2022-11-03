New Regalia for bachelor, masters students

In partnership with Jostens, the Office of the Registrar made changes to regalia for graduates of ACU’s undergraduate and graduate programs.

Previously, the robes for graduating bachelor and masters students were all black aside from the hoods’ purple and white interior. For undergraduates, the most prominent new additions are ACU-purple cuffs with white piping, as well as a purple and white stole. The black masters robes will also look different, featuring purple panels lining the front zipper. The doctoral robes will not experience changes since they were updated within the past four years. Registrar and Director of the First-Year Program and Academic Development Center Eric Gumm helped direct these regalia changes.

“Basically, we went from a commencement ceremony when you look out at the graduates, there wasn’t anything particularly distinctive,” Gumm said. “Then the opportunity to be back in Moody was great timing to work with our partner Jostens to go, ‘Okay, can we go ahead and get the upgrades done for our first ceremony back in Moody?’”

The updated regalia will debut at the Dec. 16 commencement ceremony in Moody Coliseum – the first commencement to be held at the iconic coliseum in three years.

“We’re really thankful for Jostens being able to turn that around timing wise,” Gumm said. “They gave us a shorter lead time than they normally would in order for us to be able to do that.”

At each commencement ceremony, students invite someone close to them to escort and hood them during the ceremony. The white escort robes now feature new purple cuffs. Starting this year, students can also pass down their graduation stoles.

“What we’re trying to build is another tradition to go along with the escort piece,” Gumm said. “With the stole what we’re saying is this is a way to celebrate your ACU degree and if you’d like to, you could pass this on to somebody else who is already here or who isn’t yet here.”

The regalia is ordered through ACU Marketplace. Pieces of the regalia can be bought individually, or most commonly, be purchased in a package that includes each element of the regalia. A link to the order form has been sent out to students graduating in December. If students did not receive this, they can email registrar@acu.edu. Director of the Campus Store Scott Harsh oversees these orders.

“When they order, it’s based off of height,” Harsh said. “If people do wind up getting the wrong size, they can just come back in and we can swap those out pretty easily.”

Graduating students must reserve tickets for their guests as well since Moody now has fewer seats. Students can reserve up to 7 tickets. If needed, they can request additional tickets. Overflow seating will be available in Boone where audience members can watch a livestream of graduation. Students will not need to reserve tickets for themselves or their escort.