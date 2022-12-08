Christmas Stay-Cation rings in holiday season

Christmas is in full swing with Student Government Association hosting Christmas Stay-Cation over the weekend.

This year SGA collaborated with with CAB leadership and head of Student Engagement to put on the event which included a three day weekend of festivities such the Moody lock-in and coffee crawl. SGA president Lindsey May said she loves both event planning and the way that large events can bring people together.

“Students can expect events centered around community, rest, reflection, and a focus around the birth of Jesus Christ,” May, senior marketing and management major from Famersville, said. “I met a lot of my best friends at campus events, so I hope to offer that same opportunity to other students as well.”

Friday started the weekend of fun including several events for students to attend. The first event was the women’s basketball game against Alabama State in which the Wildcats won 78-67. The first 400 students who attended received a free concession voucher. Continuing after the game was Moody lock-in starting with Moody hangout where students could come to play games, eat pizza and enter raffles. The night ended with a dodgeball tournament between the Wildcat Week team of 2022 and other teams who signed up to play, a glow-in-the-dark dance party and pancakes at midnight before a night of Midnight Worship. Freshman marketing major from Japan, Yeeun Goh, said the night was really enjoyable.

“I personally love the girls on the [basketball] team because they are so sweet and watching them makes me feel so proud of them,” Yeeun said. “[Moody lock-in] brought back memories from my childhood because we played dodgeball, and I felt like a kid again.”

Saturday continued the festivities with the Abilene Coffee Crawl. Students could go to local coffee shops such as Monks, Front Porch, Grain Theory and Moose Mountain for free coffee available until noon. Students were able to get a punch card at the lock-in and after they got a hole punch at each shop, they could turn their card in at the later event, Cozy Christmas, to win a prize.

Freshman psychology major from Findlay, Ohio, Mya Goodman, said the Abilene Coffee crawl was not only enjoyable but also beneficial.

“Getting to explore downtown Abilene and the many coffee shops it offers was a fun experience,” Goodman said. “It helped me get to know my new city better.”

Saturday came to an end with the last event, Cozy Christmas. Students brought blankets and friends for a cozy Saturday night watching The Grinch.

The weekend wrapped up with the “Light the Hill” Christmas tree lighting event. The even featured live music, small business stands and a hot chocolate station. At the event, there were businesses and a hot chocolate stand present.