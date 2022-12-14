Dead Day events bring atmosphere of liveliness

Dead Day is a significant day for college students stressed about finals to catch up on sleep, studying and relaxing before the last week of fall semester. The 2022 Dead Day events truly brought life back into the heart of the students to finish the semester strong.

Events were hosted by SGA, CAB, ACU Honors and other departments who simply provided snacks for their students. The morning started with SGA teaming up with CAB to buy coffee for the first 50 students who went to Summer Moon, Front Porch and Monk’s. They gave out mental health tips in addition to the coffee.

Freshman communication sciences and disorders major from Richardson, Hannah Taylor, said she appreciates the time to focus on what she needs.

“My favorite part of Dead Day has probably been getting to take some time,” Taylor said. “Time to breathe and chill before the chaos of the week starts.”

Down in the lower level campus center, a HospitaliTea and Puppy Therapy event took place from 3-4 p.m. Students were able to grab a cup of tea and enjoy spending time with Miso the corgi. From 10 a.m.-12 p.m., the ACU Honors College hosted their annual Dead Day celebration. Students were able to pick up breakfast, make a Dead Day goody bag, and watch a Christmas movie with friends. Senior communication sciences and disorders major from Abilene, Claire White, is an ACU Honors College student worker who loves doing what she can for other students on Dead Day.

“I think it’s always really fun to think about what students will need [in their dead day goody bags] during finals week and what will be supportive for them as they get ready for their finals,” White said. “[The Honor’s College] likes to include various snacks, school supplies and scantrons. We also provide things like Emergen-C because people get sick all the time, or wet wipes. It’s fun to think about, brainstorm and prepare.”

The day came to a close with CAB’s Dead Day event, Breakfast at Midnight. Hosted from 9-11 p.m. at the World Famous Bean, students were able to come fill up on pancakes and other breakfast items. Junior communications major, Abby Kallas, is part of CAB, and she said enjoys watching the Midnight Breakfast come together.

“My favorite part of midnight breakfast is that it is one of our most highly attended events for CAB,” Kallas said. “It’s super fun to see everybody from campus come together and have fun together right before finals.”