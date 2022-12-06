Sing Song preparations underway as student directors are picked, tickets being sold

The Women of Delta Theta perform their ice cream themed Sing Song act (Photo by Taelyn Williams).

Sing Song preparations have started this semester including scheduling and selection of student directors and act directors.

Courtney McGaha, director of student productions and promotions, has planned a schedule for multiple aspects of Sing Song which include interviewing and selecting directors, class directors and hosts and hostesses.

“Once we find all the pieces of the puzzle and we have our full teams, then we can really take off,” McGaha said.

The hosts and hostesses performed two different songs for auditions. These songs had to be from two different genres to show range, both vocally and interacting with the audience. Freshman had the chance to audition as background vocals this year to have another opportunity to perform in Sing Song.

The student directors completed a resume and an interview with Courtney to be chosen for this year’s team.

Student directors are as follows:

Sam Onstead

Caroline McKnight

Eboni Wescott

Taylor Watson

Jake Wewe

Sororities and fraternities voted in their choices for Sing Song directors.

Sorority and fraternity directors are as follows:

Sorority directors:

Hannah McLean and Kendyll Jacobs (Ko Jo Kai)

Eva Straughn and McKenna Albrecht (Delta Theta)

Raina Vermillion and Abby Easley (GATA)

Jenna Rickerhauser and Carly Bratton (TKG)

McKenzie Losher and Mackenzie Stevens (Sigma Theta Chi)

Fraternity directors:

Conall McCright and J.C. Gambill (Frater Sodalis)

William Grandell (GSP)

Jayton Pimentel and Sean Hill (Galaxy)

Carter Sneed and Cade Leverett (Sub-T 16)

Derrick Moreno and Dan Hastings (Trojans)

In addition to sorority and fraternities, class act directors were chosen. Class act directors are as follows:

Molly Mercer and Laci Jackson (Freshman Purple)

Lauren Vogan and Maddie Grace Fridge (Freshman White)

Holly Reichlich and Brenna Raffles (Sophomore and Junior class act)

Sydney Solberg (Senior class act)

Most of the preparations with the dance team and the leadership team will happen in the spring.

Sing Song will happen in Moody Coliseum this year. Moody is a new space, but the team is prepared because it will stay in this location for years to come.

“I am just excited because I think the energy is going to be a little bit different. Everybody has been waiting and hoping that we would be back,” said Taylor Watson, student director for Sing Song and senior psychology major from San Antonio.

Ticket sales started at Homecoming and will be available to purchase online until the performances. After ticket sales, hosts and hostesses will get their songs and the themes will begin to be picked.