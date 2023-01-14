ACU loses tough battle against Utah Tech

The Wildcats traveled to St. George, Utah this past week taking on Utah Tech for the first time this season, resulting in a loss, 74-85.

The game results put the Wildcats at an 8-8 overall record and a 2-3 conference record, recently gaining the win against UT Arlington this past Saturday.

Utah Tech holds their season at an 11-5 overall record and a 3-2 conference record with the result of this game, making it their second win in a row gaining the previous win against Sam Houston.

In the first quarter, the Trailblazers were able to pull away to gain the advantage ending the quarter up, 25-19. Yet despite the six-point deficit for ACU, the Wildcats held their ground making seven for 16 points from inside the field, just behind Utah Tech who made nine for 14. The Wildcats walked away with a 100% free throw percentage, giving them crucial points.

The second quarter turned into a closer battle with ACU taking the quarter, 19-18. The Wildcats were able to make more of their shots from the field, recording seven out of 12 shots made, getting a higher percentage than the Trailblazers who only recorded 53% shots made. The Wildcats were able to give Utah Tech no fouls, holding them from gaining free points against them.

Going into halftime, the Trailblazers led 43-38, a small but significant margin. Coming back into the third quarter, the Wildcats put up a fight but were unable to come out on top with the Trailblazers winning the quarter, 21-17. ACU made 43% of their shots, putting them in a good position to take the lead, but with making one of four free throws and Utah Tech securing 60% of their shots, their position was not strong enough.

The fourth quarter was time for the Wildcats to bring back momentum and switch up the game. Yet, the Trailblazers held themselves to a strong defensive game allowing them to win the quarter, 21-19, and the overall, 85-74. Utah Tech made 11 out of 20 three-pointers, giving them the lead and buffer to allow the Wildcats to not secure the comeback.

Four Wildcat players tallied over 10 points with graduate forward Maleeah Langstaff leading with 18 points and graduate guard Madi Miller coming right behind with 15 points. Langstaff recorded 10 rebounds and Miller made five assists while redshirt freshman Addison Martin went 4-4 from the field, tallying eight points.

The Wildcats prepare for their next conference matchup against Utah Valley at 3 p.m. Saturday in Orem, Utah at UCCU Center, streaming on ESPN+.

Quotes from head coach Julie Goodenough will be added following Monday’s press conference.