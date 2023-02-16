Art and Design students showcase work in final semester

From senior art shows to pieces on display in downtown Abilene, Art and Design students are showcasing their work during the spring semester.

One event that every art major participates in during their last semester of college is a senior show. Groups of students put their favorite and most memorable pieces on display in the Shore Art Gallery here on campus. The most recent senior show showcased work by Maddie Rogers, Colton Day, senior art major from Keller, and Savannah Walker, senior art major from Abilene.

Seeing all of the work throughout the years and being able to look back at a journey with friends and family is something that Rogers, senior graphic design and advertising major from Abilene says she will always remember.

“It felt completely surreal,” Rogers said. I realized how easy it is to get so caught up in comparing your work to your peers as you all start looking towards careers and general next steps. It was truly such a comforting experience to see how much my creative skills have been refined throughout college.”

Rogers says that the importance of having your own voice and ideas when it comes to art and design is something she will take with her after graduating.

“We all have a voice and perspective on life that only we have,” Rogers says. “Nobody else can make something the exact same way you can so why not step into that?”

Other students such as Julia Dobbs, senior graphic design and advertising major from Allen, are showcasing their art in a more public space. Dobbs, along with some of her peers, currently have a few of their pieces on display at the Center for Contemporary Arts in downtown Abilene.

Dobbs, who has two paintings on display, says it is always an exciting experience when her work goes up in a gallery.

“It feels incredible,” Dobbs said. “Like obviously I’ve had stuff on display before. But the feeling of excitement is always there.

These types of opportunities for seniors to showcase their work is something that underclassmen have to look forward to during their time in the department. The ability to showcase their work and skills is something that not many other students get to do in college.

“It’s definitely something that I’m preparing and looking forward to,” Ansley Brown, sophomore interior design/architecture major from Franklin, Tennessee, said. “Just knowing that all my work is going towards something bigger and has the opportunity to go on display is something that not everyone can say. ”