Black History Month events educate, celebrate ACU community

The Black Student Union, the Office of Multicultural Affairs and the Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion have joined together to plan events that educate others and provide celebrations during Black History Month. These celebrations are meant to honor the history and heritage of Black students, faculty and staff.

Director of Multicultural Affairs Ryan Bowman said all students are welcome to attend and participate.

“The overall goal is to provide an inclusive environment in which we can celebrate the past as well as the future,” Bowman said. “In addition, this month is very important for African Americans so that we can remember that if it wasn’t for African Americans and their contribution to America, we wouldn’t have the foundation in which we have today.”

So far, the month has included events such as the Black History Month Silent Disco collaboration between BSU and CAB at Hunter Welcome Center on Feb. 3, a concert for Black History Month with the Civic Orchestra of Abilene at Boone Family Theatre on Feb. 7, a Welcome to the Table by OMA at Chapel on the Hill on Feb. 8, and a professional development chapel at Hart Auditorium on Feb. 9.

PJ Martinez, the associate dean of student engagement, said he hopes students will take this time to learn from and celebrate their peers.

“That’s what all these events are about- the purpose of it is not only to celebrate and have a good time,” Martinez said. “Really it’s to educate and know what the structures and foundations of what our peers and students of color have had to go through.”

Towards the end of the month, BSU and SGA are going to host a replug Black business fair and movie night at Hart Auditorium on Feb. 17, a significant black influences in our lives presentation at Brown Library on Feb. 21, a faith, race and AC-YOU discussion panel at Boone Family Theatre on Feb. 22. and a BSU AFRAM festival at Hunter Welcome Center on Feb. 24. The final event of the month is late night breakfast at the World Famous Bean on Feb. 28.

Bowman said that annual events change from time to time but AFRAM is annual.

“We have AFRAM which BSU has created and oversees on the 24 of February from 5-9 p.m.,” Bowman said. “AFRAM event is a Festive event in which all students are welcome to attend and participate.”

The Office of Spiritual Formation is hosting three different speakers for chapel in honor of Black History Month. Students are encouraged to come together to celebrate and support each other during this time, as well as make plans to attend these events.

Dean of Spiritual Life, Cyrus Eaton, said he was very excited for Tryce Prince, who was the chapel speaker on Feb. 13.

“Tryce was a former student who invested deeply into our community and walks with incredible wisdom and humility as he has contributed so much already to the ways we are growing as a community,” Eaton said. “I’m grateful and honored that he would come back to campus and speak to us during Black History Month as we seek to become a community that looks more and more like Jesus and as we seek to honor a past that is marked by both celebration and sadness. There are few people who I believe carry the gift that he has to call those who he leads toward a deeper understanding of God’s heart for love and justice.”