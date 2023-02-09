Department of Theatre to showcase Little Women

The Department of Theatre will showcase Little Women on Feb. 16-19 as this years spring play. The play is being directed by Dawne Swearingen Meeks, who is the department chair of the theatre department and associate professor.

Little Women follows the story of the March family members. It focuses around sisters Jo, Meg, Beth and Amy March and how they deal with choices throughout the play, depicting real life emotion and family dynamics.

Zola Feasel, who plays Mrs. Mingcott, believes that the audience will be reminded of what family means.

“Take a deep breath and be reminded of what family means to you, whether that is positive or negative, and be willing to grow alongside the characters,” said Feasel, sophomore musical theater major from Highlands Ranch, Colorado.

The timeline or preparing for this show has been six weeks broken up into evening and weekend rehearsals. Each rehearsal is a step closer for them to perform for an audience. The students and faculty that are working on the play believe that an emotional play like this, requires a lot of work that is put in to create it.

“We have worked so hard on it for weeks in rehearsals in memorizing lines and blocking, but we have also had so much fun with it.” said Anna Grygier, senior musical theater major from Pearland.

The list of students performing and their roles are as follows:

Rose Lee-Alliston as Marmee March

Karis Cox as Aunt March

Pattit Maisano Meg March

Layla Rorem as Jo March

Hannah Galambos as Beth March

Anna Grygier as Amy March

Caleb Shields as Theodore “Laurie” Lawrence

Jack Bledsoe as John Brooks

Ella Root as Hannah (housekeeper)

Zola Feasel as Mrs. Mingcott

Gabi Collins as Messenger

Ryan Shupe as Mr. Laurence

Gary Varner as Robert March

Zeke Merchant as Mr. Dashwood

Ty Naiker as the doctor

Showtimes for the play are as follows: Feb. 16-18 at 7:30 p.m. and Feb. 19 at 2 p.m. All of the showtimes will be at the Fulks Theater. Tickets are $25 and are on sale now.

The showtime for Feb 18 will have a pre-show dinner for some. It is included if a person chooses this option at the checkout for the tickets. The dinner option is $55.