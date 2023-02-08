New Member Orientation begins after system change, new challenges

As New Member Orientation commences, Sororities and Fraternities are taking their second spring new member classes. NMO started Friday on the heels of the new system for the rushing and joining process for the 2022-2023 season, Campus Director.

The cap number of new members that sororities or fraternities can take is 60 members, however, with special circumstances some groups like Sigma Theta Chi and Ko Jo Kai can take up to 65.

The numbers for the 2023 NMO season are as follows:

Fraternities:

Sub-T 16 – 18

Galaxy – 29

Nu Kappa Psi – 6

Frater Sodalis – 17

Gamma Sigma Phi – 40

Trojans – 4

Sororities:

GATA – 20

Delta Theta – 50

Sigma Theta Chi – 63

Ko Jo Kai – 64

Tri Kappa Gamma – 59

This year’s rushing season provided new challenges for each group with changes in procedures and systems within Greek life.

Fraternity Frater Sodalis is dealing with the challenge of the two-week NMO period however, they have combated this by emphasizing teaching history and getting rid of some less critical lessons they have taught in the past, said Kauy Ostlien, president of Frater Sodalis.

“Frats tried hard to find guys that want to have fun while taking our club’s values and history seriously,” Ostlien, junior journalism major from Abilene, said. “So far this group has shown everything we were looking for, and we are excited to see what leadership roles they may take in club in the future.”

Additionally, sorority Tri Kappa Gamma has taken a larger pledge class than last, said Stephanie Tran, president of Tri Kappa Gamma.

“This is one of the biggest pledge classes we’ve taken in a while, so a challenge is budgeting for new formals and fun events,” Tran, senior biochemistry major from Fort Worth, said. “But we’ve been super creative with all the fun but secret things we have planned.”

New sorority Omicron Xi Chi will not be sharing information about their joining process until it is over said Senia Overstreet, president of Omicron Xi Chi.

“The joining process for Omicron Xi Chi takes a bit of a different approach than many of the other clubs as we value confidentiality until we present our new members to the student body,” Overstreet, senior english major from Fort Worth, said. “While this is so, we are very excited for the campus to welcome our new members as the time comes.”

NMO is scheduled to end after the two-week period on Feb. 19.