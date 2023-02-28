Author, performance speaker visits campus bringing a message on mental health

Students gather in Moody Coliseum for the first chapel for the semester. (Photo by Daniel Curd)

Scott Erickson, artist, author and performance speaker, visited campus and spoke at Chapel during the Black History Month speaker series last week. His presentation was entitled, “Say Yes: A Liturgy of Not Giving Up On Yourself.”

The invitation for Scott Erickson to come to campus was a collaborative effort between several departments, including The Adam’s Center; The Medical and Counseling Care Center; the Office of Student Life; The Department of Psychology; and the Office of Spiritual Life.

“We wanted a way to address suicidality and mental illness among college students, faith, creativity and ways of expressing ourselves as people made in the image of God,” Rachel Riley, associate professor of psychology, said. “Scott’s ‘Say Yes’ show covers all of that and more.”

Erickson first visited campus on Sunday, Feb. 19 with his current live performance that included him speaking and creating an art piece during the show. The first 100 students there received a slice of pie provided by Life of Pie, a local pie shop.

“I wanted students to hear what Scott said in his main show on Sunday night: ‘You are on your way. You are a contribution. You are a resurrection,’ ” Riley said. “He also very helpfully described the devil as a liar. The devil tells us that nothing’s ever going to change. Scott points out that Christ tells us a very different story.”

Erickson was first an artist, with his work being featured in various magazines, news organizations and book covers. He then used his training as an educator to create his visual presentations.

The underlying message of Erickson’s work is even out of our worst, hardest and darkest moments there can be beauty, said Cyrus Eaton, dean of spiritual formation and campus chaplain.

“He engages both with his artwork and media in ways that I think draw people into a really important place of presence,” Eaton said. “I think for those who are particularly familiar with our Christian tradition is that there is a side of Jesus and a side of the gospel that we can only understand when we engage in God in suffering. God is not the God over suffering but he is the God who is with us in suffering.”