Chess club competes in Southwest Collegiate Team Chess Tournament

Chess club members listen as Jason Martinez, freshman finance and accounting major and leader of the club, teaches them about different types of moves. (Photo by Riley Fisher)

ACU’s chess club traveled on to Texas Tech for the Southwest Collegiate Team Chess Championship to compete Feb. 25.

The chess club took four teams to this championship, which was 12 players in total. The club took players on several levels, ranging beginner to advanced. Ten of the players have never played at this championship before.

The chess club was close to winning in the under-1800 section with its A team. This team tied with Texas Tech, who won the trophy. Tech’s team had more tie breaker points which was the deciding factor. Even though they lost, the team and chess club sponsor Vic McCracken are still excited that they did so well.

“It basically comes down to this complex formula that involves the strength of the other teams you are playing against and how individual players did,” said McCracken, professor of Bible, missions and ministry.

The tournament was one day and consisted of five games. The schools that were in this tournament could bring as many teams as they wanted to participate. The schools include: Texas Tech, UT-Dallas, UT-Rio Grande Valley, Baylor University and ACU. The overall winner of the tournament was UT-Dallas.

ACU has participated in this championship for four years. ACU also had the opportunity to host last year’ tournament. This is the only tournament that ACU competes in as a team for chess.

This club not only prepared for a tournament but it is looking for other opportunities to expand with hopes of having a chess tournament included in intramurals. The students and faculty in this club are hoping for this to happen sometime in April or May.

“Chess not only is a board game but also helps you when it comes to your visionary skills, creative skills and with your logical skills,” said Marlon Miller, a senior computer science major from Honduras and a member who possesses a FIDE Master title in chess.

This club also has practices weekly and is open to students, faculty and staff. Some high schoolers who have been too advanced for their school teams, have practiced at ACU for more of a challenge.

The team meets every Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the Bible building and it has an open play every Friday after chapel in front of the Bean.