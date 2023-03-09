FilmFest prepares to take the big screen

FilmFest, a student short film festival designed to give students who are interested in film production access to a creative outlet, will host it’s 19th annual FilmFest Gala April 14 at the Paramount Theatre.

Director of FilmFest, Katie Maxwell, said students put in a lot of effort to bring FilmFest together.

“FilmFest doesn’t exist without the students who write the scripts, direct the films, organize the production teams, find the props, hold the boom mics, design the scenes, audition and act in the films, edit the footage and do many, many more jobs that are required to complete a film,” Maxwell said. “Our back office simply provides the guidelines to participate, reserves the Paramount and throws in pizza from time to time.”

Alumni and professionals will attend the event to serve as judges. The judges brought in are working professionals in the industry of film. Brent McCorkle and John Puckett from “Jesus Revolution” will be on the panel of judges, as well as Randy Brewer and Ally Beans. The judges will watch the films and make their selections based on categories such as best director and best film.

Learning Studio Training and Support Manager, Allie Jones, said she hopes students take something away from this experience.

“I love seeing what students come up with,” Jones said. “Besides Ethnos, this is one of ACU’s most visible artistic events. Like most people, I hope participants are able to use this as a creative outlet in the middle of a crazy semester and make some memories (and a film or two). For non-participants, I hope they see this year’s entries and are inspired to make their own story.”

FilmFest provides an opportunity for students to work alongside faculty and create bonds and relationships that can last throughout their time at university. This mentor/partnership relationship sets the path for future partnerships and collaborations. Maxwell said this is one of her favorite aspects of FilmFest.

“My personal favorite is working with the students – from the fall meetings and sharing the initial information, all the way to the red carpet of the FilmFest Gala at the Paramount,” Maxwell said. “Our students have important, creative, moving stories to tell and it’s an honor to partner with them to bring them to the big screen.”