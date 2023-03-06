High-powered offense gives Wildcats third series win of the season

The Wildcats (10-3) continued their hot start to the season with a series win over Houston Christian (1-11) this past weekend.

ACU, who was coming off a 3-1 series win against South Eastern Missouri the previous weekend was looking to get some big wins against a struggling Houston Christian team.

The Wildcats would get off to a slow start in game one as junior right-hander Tyler Morgan would give up two runs in the first half inning giving HCU the 2-0 lead. However, in the bottom of the first, junior outfielder, Miller Ladusau would crank his second home run of the year making it 2-1. The game would slow down after the first as there would be no more runs scored until the bottom of the sixth when junior outfielder Logan Britt knocked out a home run to tie the game at 2 runs a piece.

The Wildcats would go on to score three more runs in the seventh by walking in a run and then a big two-run single from senior outfielder Grayson Tatrow and after a solo home run from the Huskies, the Wildcats would take a 5-3 lead into the eight.

In the bottom of the eight, ACU would end the game early tallying eight more runs to run-rule the Huskies. Ladusau would drive in three with a triple and after a wild pitch and a pair of walks, junior infielder Crewe Park would hit a double to score two more. The game would end on a walk with the base loaded to give ACU the 13-3 win.

In game two, the first of Saturday’s doubleheader, HCU would go up 1-0 in the top of first but ACU would quickly retake the lead after a Tatrow single drove in two runs. HCU would drive in two more at the top of the second, but once again ACU would respond. After back-to-back singles from junior infielder Garrett Williams and Ladusau, the Wildcats would take a 4-3 lead. With the bases loaded and back-to-back hit-by pitches, ACU would take a 6-3 lead after two.

But once again HCU would make up some ground, scoring two more in the top of the third. Ladusau would stay hot, knock in a single to score one more, and put ACU up 7-5 after three innings. ACU would extend the lead in the bottom of the fifth after two sacrifice plays would bring in two. A single from senior catcher Tanner Tweedt would score two more and put the Cats up 11-5.

The two teams would each trade a run in the last four innings of play and ACU would win the game 12-6.

In game three, ACU would grab one run in the first off of an error from the Huskies and one in the second from an RBI single from Tatrow. HCU would cut the lead in half, scoring one in the third, which would be their only run scored under senior right-hander Breck Eichelberger who would get through five innings allowing four hits and three strikeouts.

ACU would pull away in the fifth thanks to two triples from Park and Britt and then a 421ft grand slam from Tatrow to put the Cats up 9-1. HCU would try to climb back in the game in the bottom of the seventh scoring four of their own. But ACU would close it out and win 9-5 in seven innings to take a 3-0 series lead.

ACU would look to sweep the series Sunday afternoon, with junior right-hander Austin Glaze on the mound for the Wildcats. HCU would hit a solo home run in the bottom of the first but ACU would score two runs of their own after a double by Tweedt and a sacrifice fly from Tatrow.

The Wildcats would add on to their lead in the next inning after one run would be brought in from a bases-loaded walk and Tatrow would continue to add to his total RBIs after he would clear the bases with a double and extend the lead to 6-1. The Wildcats would add one more in the fourth, but the Huskies would capitalize in the fifth scoring three more from a bases clearing double.

Junior left-hander Max Huffling would come into the game for the Wildcats in the sixth and go three strong innings allowing only two hits and sitting three down before getting pulled for junior right-hander Drake Boggan to close out the game.

Unfortunately, Boggan would give up four runs and allow the Huskies to take a one-run lead into the bottom of the ninth. With the heart of the Wildcats lineup up, Miller, Britt and Tweedt would all go down swinging and give the Huskies their first win of the season.

The Wildcats won the series 3-1, with Tatrow, Ladusau, and Tweedt driving in a combined 25 runs on the weekend, with 13 coming from Tatrow.

The Wildcats are back at home this weekend facing Stephen F. Austin in a three-game series. The games will be at 6:05 p.m. on Friday, 3:05 p.m. on Saturday, and 1:05 p.m. on Sunday at Crutcher Scott Field.

Quotes will be added following head coach Rick McCarty’s next press conference.