PESSIMIST: ACU ‘Open’ Forum banned from Facebook; Regroups on Truth Social

Facebook recently banned the Facebook group “ACU Open Forum” for violating Community Standards.

Admins of the group have reorganized and created a new profile on Former President Donald Trump’s social media platform Truth Social under the name “Make ACU Christian Again.”

The group was kicked off Facebook for spreading misinformation.

Although many of the posts on the page are questionable, the misleading name claiming the forum was “open,” when group settings required posts and comments to be regulated by group admins is what flagged Facebook to examine the page.

Users also reported admins deleting comments expressing opposing viewpoints to the obvious agenda of forum moderators.

Paul Progresso, page admin, said although it is disappointing to be kicked off, it is an honor to join in the legacy of being banned from social media left by his hero, Donald Trump.

“Although it is frustrating to loose the community we’ve created on Facebook, it just proves that ACU has gotten so far from conservative truth-telling values that they don’t even care to be held accountable anymore,” Progresso said. “It’s exactly like what the Democrats did to President Trump, so in a way it’s kinda an honor.”

Progresso said the new page on Truth Social will serve the same purpose as the Facebook group: a space for concerned people, whether they have children enrolled at ACU or not, to share their feelings about the ways the accredited Division 1 university is failing to educate its students through a Biblical worldview because curriculum includes textbooks other than the Bible.

Anita Gunn, page admin, said she is grateful to have the platform Truth Social, because she doesn’t know what she would do with her time if she lost her only outlet to ruffle feathers on social media.

“I have to post and comment my opinions every single day,” Gunn said. “The world needs to know what I think of ACU.“The university’s Administrators would do well to just hear me out and immediately make the changes I suggest.”

ACU administrators declined to comment at this time.