PESSIMIST: Cyrus Eaton blinds students with ankles, prompts dress code change

Parents and students alike are calling for a dress code change following a blinding incident involving Cyrus Eaton’s ankles.

The students were transported to a local medical facility and are expected to regain at least partial sight in the coming months.

Parents of the students took to Facebook, blasting the university for the hemline requirements in the dress code policy. One parent, Pamela Parker, said that hemlines on campus are shorter than be allowed.

“The length of hems allowed on this campus is simply too short,” Parker, mother of a blinded student, said. “Cyrus of all people should understand that exposed ankles go against Christian modesty standards and are frankly just dangerous to students.”

The ACU dress code states few hardline rules but emphasizes the need for clothing choices to reflect an educational environment. Parker says nowhere in an educational environment should a student have to worry about being blinded by an exposed ankle.

“Ankles have nothing to do with education, cover them up already,” Parker said.

In response to the backlash following the incident, Dr. Phil Schubert, president of the university, sent an email stating they are in the process of updating the dress code policy.

“We accept that exposure of Cyrus’s ankles went on for far too long because of the lack of direct rules on hemlines,” Schubert said in the email. “We are now doing a thorough rewriting of the policy to include exact hemline measurements required in order to protect students from something like this from happening again.”

The email, sent to faculty, staff and students, contained interim rules about hemline lengths due to the severity of the issue.

The interim rules outlined in the email are as follows:

All hemlines on long pants should be covering ankles, cuffing pants is prohibited

If someone is wearing shorts, tall socks should be worn with shoes to cover the ankles

Socks or leg warmers must still be worn with sandals in order to keep ankles covered

Eaton has declined to comment on this story but was recently spotted at Target pursuing both the jeans and socks sections. His ankles were covered by his uncuffed pants legs.