Wildcats face tough competition during spring break play

ACU men’s tennis went 1-2 during spring break, facing two top 40 opponents, while women’s tennis finished 0-2.

After the snowstorm in February, many teams were looking for make-up games, the Wildcats’ head coach Juan Nunez was contacted by Illinois and Texas A&M, for matches during spring break. Nunez said the experience of playing two nationally ranked teams before conference play started was not something that he could pass up.

In the number two singles ACU picked up its only win against the Aggies, with a split-set win from Daniel Morozov. Morozov knocked off Matthis Ross, 6-4, 2-7, 10-7.

Senior Savan Chhabra and freshman Ethan Scribner defeated Kenta Myoshi and Mathis Debru of Illinois, 6-2.

Sophomore Daniel Morozov was leading in second singles and junior Mihaly Deli had won five games when the match was called, due to Illinois having a double header.

Despite the losses, Nunez said was happy with his team’s performance.

“It reiterates what I have been telling them when they show us that against Illinois and (Texas) A&M, they can do it against anyone.” Nunez said. “That is the best we have competed one through six, was against A&M.”

ACU closed the break out with a 7-0 win against Prairie View A&M, a match where everyone on the Wildcat’s roster gained experience. Nunez said the main focus against Prairie View A&M was not losing the intensity from the previous two matches.

“Even though we are the better team we still wanted it more and we’re getting after it.” Nunez said. “There was no drop off in energy from A&M Illinois to Prairie View (A&M) and I was really proud of that.”

The Wildcats open conference play at home against Grand Canyon and Seattle University, March 31 and April 1.

As for women’s tennis, the team opened up conference play with back-to-back losses over the break.

Friday ACU played one of the best teams in the WAC against UT Arlington. Maria Cascos and Eva Arranz took two matches in the fourth and sixth singles. Masha Vrsalovic and Andrea Guerrero took both their number 1 and number 5 opponents to three sets but were unable to finish as ACU fell 5-2.

Even with the two losses, head coach Bryan Rainwater said he pleased with the level his team played.

“Friday we brought really good energy and competed extremely well,” Rainwater said. “We didn’t execute on big points that was kinda the story of our day. We had opportunities that we couldn’t capitalize on.”

ACU wrapped up the weekend with a tough loss to UTRGV. Despite losing one through three the Wildcats rebounded to win sets four through six. However, they did not win the big sets they needed and coach Rainwater said that was the difference in the match.

“We had opportunities and once again didn’t execute. That’s the difference between a 4-3 and a 5-2,” Rainwater said. “We just need to keep competing and giving ourselves a chance.”

The Wildcats continue conference play with road-trips to Sam Houston State and Stephen F. Austin on Friday and Sunday.