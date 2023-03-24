Wildcats welcome back Salas to campus as new soccer head coach

Stephen Salas, former women’s soccer associate head coach, has returned to Abilene Christian University to lead the women’s soccer program as head coach.

Salas began his role as head coach on campus Jan. 4. ACU Athletics announced the change in women’s soccer leadership in October 2022, and announced Salas’ return to the women’s soccer program in December.

“ACU is a dream job,” Salas said.

After spending six years as associate head coach at ACU, Salas spent three years in the same position and recruiting coordinator at the University of Louisiana Lafayette, and one year at Hardin-Simmons University in the same role.

Salas and his assistant coach, Audrey Adkison, plan to revamp the program by pouring into the team off the field. They are focused on building a strong foundation and connection between the team to last for years to come. Salas said he is holding higher standards for the team and is teaching them to be servant leaders on and off the field.

The five pillars that Salas wants to emphasize with this team are spiritual, family, character, academics and athlete. In that order, Salas said it is important for the girls to remember who they are outside of soccer.

“We’ve all kind of talked about our spiritual growth and I think it’s really nice that he’s definitely incorporated all five of those pillars,” Jordan Michie, senior forward and 2023 captain, said.

Salas and Adkison said their coaching styles work well together because they have similar philosophies when it comes to teaching the girls. Encouraging and challenging the players to become leaders on and off the field is a major tactic in their coaching styles.

Going along with the first pillar, spiritual, Salas and Adkison work on being personable with the players by putting Christ in the center of their relationship with each other and the team.

“We are now all on fire to play and there’s a bunch of positivity brought to the team from Salas and Audrey,” McCarly Holloman, freshman defender, said.

The Wildcats will have their second match of their spring season on Sunday against Cisco College.