ACU Museum to reopen full-time Homecoming 2023

The ACU Museum reopened and soft-launched seven exhibitions for the ACU community April 20 in conjunction with the anniversary of the class of 1973.

The museum was put together in part by students in the new public history track within the Department of History and Global Studies.

“In 2019, the Department of History and Global Studies launched a new public history track within the history major which enables our students to specialize in public history which is work in the museum field,” said Dr. Amanda Biles, assistant professor and program director of the department of history and global studies. “The department knew that needed to address the conditions in the museum otherwise the collections in the museum would deteriorate.”

The ACU Museum was started by the Women for ACU. In the 1970’s, they started collecting, building their collection plan and conceptualizing what they wanted the museum to do and the stories it would tell around campus.

The ACU Museum officially opened in the 1980’s and was curated by The Women for ACU committee and funded by their organization. The Women for ACU also hired student interns from the history department including a named internship, the Mary Manly internship.

In recent years, The Women for ACU have been unable to keep the ACU Museum open and curated.

“Last year, we spoke to them about a process of transition where the museum would come under the leadership of myself and the department of history and global studies, James Wiser, and Craig Fisher,” Biles said.

Biles, Wiser and Fisher worked out a partnership plan to reopen the museum and have it led by student curators who are developing experience to work in the museum field.

“This museum had not been open very much in the past couple of years especially because of COVID-19,” Biles said. “In that time period, there was a lot of damage that occurred. There were some insect infestations and some rodent infestations, that was one of the first problems we had to tackle.”

The next step for the museum was to re-document all of the collections because the collections will now come under the ownership of ACU Special Collections and Archive.

“Before they could take those objects on officially, we had to verify that they were all there,” Biles said. “In the fall, we had our methods class taught by Kelly Elliott verified all of those. This spring I have been working with our interns to enter those into Past Perfect collections management software which is the museum standard for history museums. Once we had that well on its way we started curating exhibits with several classes of mine.”

Two interns, Kelci Campbell, senior liberal studies major from Abilene and Maddie Thompson, sophomore history major from Keller, helped Biles in curating the museum.

“One of the really cool things with me going through the different artifacts that we had, I found different little things that have ended up relating to my family,” Campbell said. “My great-grandfather was a professor here and I found a faculty wives book from the 60s that had my great-grandmother in it. Just an experience for other students at ACU to find their families and for first-generation ACU students just get an understanding of the past of ACU and how it’s evolved.”

The current exhibits featured in the soft launch are:

Cold War exhibit

Social Clubs exhibit

Sing Song exhibit

Cheerleading exhibit

ACU Sports exhibit

ACU Band exhibit

ACU science department exhibit

“We are going to keep rotating those,” Campbell said. “Dr. Biles with the public history program will let her students work in the museum like a lab and have a space to hands-on curate exhibits.”

Campbell helped with the Sing Song exhibit and the cheerleading exhibit while Thompson worked on the sports exhibit, cold war exhibit, ACU band exhibit and ACU science department exhibit.

“It was really cool to have a hand in curating a lot of what people came in and saw,” Thompson said. “I think it’s super important and that was reinforced when we had the alumni come in. I had never felt joy like that watching these ladies come in and get their picture taken next to a GATA Sing Song costume from 1972. It just made me realize how important these four years are for so many people, I think it’s really important to preserve the memories that are created here at ACU.”

The ACU Museum will officially be open and open full-time starting in the fall semester with a grand opening for Homecoming. Student employees will allow full access and guided tours full-time, Monday through Friday and for special university events as well.

The ACU Museum is an actively collecting museum and Biles encourages people to email museum@acu.edu to inquire about donations to the museum.