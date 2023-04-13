AES Club to hold 67th annual Intramural Rodeo

The annual ACU Intramural Rodeo is back next week for its 67th year.

The Rodeo is put on each year by the AES Club and Rodeo committee to create a fun and exciting event for students to participate in.

In the early years, the event followed the criteria of a more classical rodeo but as time has progressed it has slowly turned into something that everyone can compete in.

President of the Rodeo Committee, Shay Kepaa, talks about the beneficial changes the rodeo has seen

“Now you’ll see things like clubs being able to participate and people who have never been around animals are now able to compete in this event,” Kepaa, sophomore animal science major from Glencoe, Oklahoma, said. “There are still some traditional things you will see from this rodeo like steer riding instead of bull riding so that kids don’t get as hurt.”

The Rodeo receives help from many other organizations such as the ACU Riding Team as well as partners with The Men of Trojans to put on the event.

Derrick Moreno, a member of Trojans and this year’s rodeo clown, talks about his experience being in the rodeo the past two years and how his club has helped

“We’re all friends with everybody so we just saw a door of something we are all interested in and thought we could help,” Moreno, senior kinesiology major from Abilene, said. “So a couple of us get there before and help set up or work the table and help sell tickets. We just love to be there.”

The event offers many different team and individual events throughout the night such as a goat scramble, calf and goat tying, double mugging, calf ribbon run, and rope and ride.

This committee has also added new events such as the hide race where two teams get drug back by a horse and see who can get the fastest time with the winners receiving a prize from Sheridan Buckle Co.

“It’s a great time,” Moreno said. There’s always something to laugh at, most of the time its people looking funny and tripping in the dirt, but it’s a great time and you should definitely come out.”

The Intramural Rodeo will take place on Thursday, April 20 at Telecom Arena at the Taylor County Expo Center. Tickets are $5 on presale and $7 at the door. Doors open at 5 p.m. with events starting at 6 p.m.