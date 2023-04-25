Eidson leads photography workshop with Learning Studio

The Learning Studio is located on the top floor of the library. (Photo by Holly Dorn)

The Learning Studio held a portrait photography workshop with Asia Eidson on April 15.

Students started the workshop by shooting a model during the morning block and editing those shots through Adobe applications during the afternoon block.

Eidson also gave advice to the students on how to run and grow a photography business.

Allie Jones, the Learning Studio’s training and support manager, said Asia has a great retention rate with students making her a great instructor to have.

“Anytime we post something on social media about what kind of workshops they want, we have at least one comment usually more, requesting a photo workshop with Asia,” Jones said. “If you’ve never picked up a camera before you’re going to learn something; if you are wanting to start your own photography business or grow your photography business, you’re going to learn something.”

Eidson owns Photobyjoy, an Abilene-based photography business, where she has been a professional photographer for seven years.

She has teamed up with the Learning Studio in the past for various workshops and says she enjoys seeing the success of students after her workshops.

“The best part of these workshops are the students who have gone and ‘bussiness-ed’ themselves,” Eidson said. “It shows me that these workshops are actually useful in boosting you as an artist.”