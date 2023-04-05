Optimist
You are here: Home / Multimedia / Gallery: Greek Life, mixed voice acts perform in Sing Song 2023
The men of Gamma Sigma Phi perform as pilots from "Top Gun."(Photo by Daniel Curd)

Gallery: Greek Life, mixed voice acts perform in Sing Song 2023

by and Leave a Comment

Members of 13 sorority, fraternity and mixed voice class acts performed in three Sing Song shows for audiences at the newly renovated Moody Coliseum on Friday and Saturday. The themes ranged from “Top Gun” to toy soldiers and crayons with three groups taking home first place trophies. The winners of Sing Song 2023 are as follows:

  • Men’s Division: Gamma Sigma Phi with “GSP to Moody: REOquesting a Flyby”
  • Women’s Division: Ko Jo Kai with “Kojies in Toyland”
  • Class Division: Senior class with “Get in Seniors! We’re Going Bowling!”

 

About Meghan Long

About Daniel Curd

Daniel is a photographer from Denver, Colorado. He is an Advertising/Public Relations major hoping to go into media creation. When not taking photos, he can be found in the library studying with friends, listening to music, or watching one of his favorite movies.

Leave a Comment:

You are here: Home / Multimedia / Gallery: Greek Life, mixed voice acts perform in Sing Song 2023