Gallery: Greek Life, mixed voice acts perform in Sing Song 2023

Members of 13 sorority, fraternity and mixed voice class acts performed in three Sing Song shows for audiences at the newly renovated Moody Coliseum on Friday and Saturday. The themes ranged from “Top Gun” to toy soldiers and crayons with three groups taking home first place trophies. The winners of Sing Song 2023 are as follows:

Men’s Division: Gamma Sigma Phi with “GSP to Moody: REOquesting a Flyby”

Women’s Division: Ko Jo Kai with “Kojies in Toyland”

Class Division: Senior class with “Get in Seniors! We’re Going Bowling!”