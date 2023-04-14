Pom squad host tryouts for 2023-24 school year

The ACU Pom Squad is hosting tryouts for the 2023-24 school year April 29.

The pom squad has experienced a huge shift throughout the 2022-23 season. This is the first year the team has been fully funded by the university.

“We absolutely love and appreciate it and it has just been a blessing,” Esther Joseph, pom squad captain, said.

Tryouts are judged by current coaches for other teams or college graduates that have dance experience. Current members of the pom squad essentially start from scratch when tryouts come around each year.

“I like that the coaches don’t judge tryouts because it makes it fair for everyone and I think it helps calm the nerves of new members coming in,” Joseph, junior nursing major from Buckeye, AZ, said.

Amber Ramzanali, pom squad head coach, said there has been a lot of growth in the program since being fully funded and hopes to continue growing. Ramzanali describes the pom squad as a family-based team and highly recommends incoming students to get involved with an organization on campus where students can get close with one another and share common ground of something they love to do.

Pom squad tryouts will consist of learning a dance and cheer routine and a moment for participants to show their skills and tricks. Ramzanali said she will be looking at how fast participants can learn choreography, technical skills, showmanship and overall performance.

Ramzanali and Joseph advise participants to come to tryouts confident in their abilities, have fun and to trust God throughout the process.

“It’s gonna work out the way it’s supposed to,” Ramzanali said, “We just want them to come and show us what they can do.

Tryouts will be April 29 at 11 a.m. in Studios A and B of the Royce and Pam Money Student Recreation and Wellness Center.