Seniors, Gamma Sigma Phi, Ko Jo Kai take home trophies from Sing Song 2023

The Senior Class, Gamma Sigma Phi and Ko Jo Kai all took home first place trophies from the annual production of Sing Song Saturday.

Sorority Ko Jo Kai’s Christmas themed show titled “Kojies in Toyland” took the top spot in a close run against sorority Sigma Theta Chi. The theme was based on toy soldiers that are sold every year at Christmas. The act placed second in costumes, third in set/props, second in choreography and first in entertainment and vocals with an overall score of 870 points. The act was directed by both Hannah McLean, senior early childhood education from Abilene and Kendyll Jacobs, junior history major from Dallas.

The men of Gamma Sigma Phi, themed after popular movie franchise “Top Gun,” took their act “GSP to Moody, REOquesting a Flyby” to the top spot, following five years without a win.

Gamma Sigma Phi Sing Song Director William Grandell said bringing the fraternity from the dry spell was fulfilling.

“The win was glorious,” Grandell, senior nursing major from Carrollton, said. “I felt like I was returning GSP to its former glory of being Sing Song winners.”

Gamma Sigma Phi placed second in costumes, set/props, entertainment and vocals, and placed first in choreography with an overall score of 794 points. Galaxy was a close second with a total of 793 points.

“Beating them by one point felt like a half court buzzer beater in the Final Four,” Grandell said.

In the class act division, the Senior class came out on top with their show “Get in Seniors! We’re Going Bowling!” in which students dressed up as bowling pins in a retro bowling alley.

Co-director Sydney Solberg said she wanted the act to be goofy and the main motivation behind it was not winning.

“We wanted practices to be fun, goofy, and a sweet break from the chaos of classes,” Solberg, senior psychology major from Spring, said. “Truthfully we thought it would be a lot of fun to win, but that was not [Co-Director Heidi Riechling] and I’s main motivation.”

The Senior act placed second in costumes and entertainment, and first in set/props, choreography and vocals with an overall score of 813 points.

To Solberg, the key to a winning act is simply enjoying what you’re doing.

“You’ve got to love it and show the participants in your act how to love it too, in all its uniqueness, and the judges will see that too,” Solberg said. “Simply enjoying all the elements that bring Sing Song together is the secret sauce that I feel like gets left out of Sing Song every year, and pulling that in is how you pull off a victory.”