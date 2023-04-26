Wildcats finish weekend 1-1, head to conference tournament

Women’s tennis picked up a key win in a weekend where they went 1-1 in WAC play.

ACU found themselves down to New Mexico State 3-2 heading into the last two matches. Eva Arranz and Maria Cascos sealed the team win with wins in both the number four and six singles.

Cascos won 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 to remain undefeated in WAC singles.

The win over the reigning conference champs was something head coach Brian Rainwater expected.

“We have beaten them two years in a row, so it was nothing new” Rainwater said. “But it was different than last year after we started off 0-2, we won 3, 4, 5, 6 in singles.”

Cascos is only a freshman, but has provided some great poise for the wildcats.

“The overall winning experience is nice,” said Rainwater. “But, getting big plays from Mariah down the stretch was great for our overall success.”

After a big win against NMSU on Thursday, the ‘Cats hit a stop against GCU.

The Wildcats lost 6-21, but picked up a win in number 6 singles from Arranz, who rallied back from an early deficit for a 2-6, 7-6 (7-5), 10-5 win over Hebe Toyos.

The only other win for ACU was from the doubles pair of Arranz and Andrea Guerrero.

Despite the loss, the Wildcats went of to clinch a conference tournament bid. The team’s first round matchup leads them to see Grand Canyon on Friday in Arlington.