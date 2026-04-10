Snipes dominates in the circle, softball prepares for WAC weekend series

This past weekend, the Wildcats pulled out a dominant series finale win, defeating Tarleton State 7-0 on Saturday after dropping the first two in Stephenville.

After the win, the Wildcats now sit at 5-30 on the season, courtesy of an Allissa Snipes dominating complete-game shutout– her best performance of the season. The freshman right-hander from Chico, California, was able to scatter five hits with two strikeouts in her first win of the season.

“My mindset was just finding a way to help my team out and support them in any way I could,” Snipes said. “And just being competitive while doing it.”

Although Snipes was hot, Ari Maxwell stayed hot for ACU as well. She struck early in the first, getting on base with a double, while Elizabeth Schaefer followed, bringing her home with a two-run home run to take the 2-0 lead.

Snipes continued to run on that momentum through the rest of the game. She said she settled back into the circle.

“I felt more like myself again,” Snipes said. “I was really focusing on my rise ball, and it was working well for me.”

As for the rest of the five runs on the day, Maxwell had another hit in the fifth, one that went all the way with a solo home run. Later, ACU broke the game open in the sixth inning with four runs, a couple of big RBI hits by Ciana Arguijo and Audrey Lacina.

The Wildcats’ overall performance reflected what head coach Jo Koons said the team has been building toward despite the struggles.

“They’re very capable, and that’s what we’ve been looking for all season,” Koons said. “These next couple of weeks are very important. So, if they can keep performing at that high level, we’re going to have a chance to be in every game and be successful.”

With 13 games left on the season, 12 of which are in conference, that high level of performance will be vitally important entering the WAC tournament. ACU currently holds the seventh spot, which would be one out of being eligible for postseason play. A good final stretch of play would likely get them into the tournament, with Southern Utah currently being 2-4 in conference play as well.

“It’s about how you respond,” Koons said. “You get knocked down, but you get the chance to come back and finish how you want.”

The three-game series this week will be at home against Utah Valley, which is also hot off a big win against BYU. First pitch for Game 1 of the doubleheader is set for 2 p.m.