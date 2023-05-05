‘Almost, Maine’ presented by the Theatre

Zoie Perkins, freshman theater major, touches up the paint on a set piece (Photo by Riley Fisher).

ACU Department of Theatre presented ‘Almost, Maine’ on March 25 and 26.

‘Almost, Maine’ is a play that describes different life scenarios that show the effect of love. These stories take place in a town called Almost in Maine. It has eight vignettes along with a prologue, interlogue and epilogue. Vignettes are different scenes that show the story it is portraying.

“‘Almost, Maine’ is a story about the different dimensions of love,” said Chloe Munson, junior theater education and directing major from Grapevine.

The vignettes in the play are:

“Her Heart”: a story of Glory and East as Glory is carrying a bag that contains her heart in East’s front yard

“Sad and Glad”: a story of Jimmy and his ex, Sandrine who he still has feelings for

“This Hurts”: a story of Marvalyn and Steve who run into each other in a laundry room

“Getting It Back”: a story of Gayle wanting to give back the love she received from Lendall and receiving her love that she gave him back as well.

“They Fell”: a story of Chad and Randy who are two friends that start falling for each other

“Where It Went”: a story about Phil and Marci trying to find Marci’s shoe while not getting along in their marriage

“Story of Hope”: a story of Hope returning to rekindle her love with Daniel, but does not recognize who he is

“Seeing the Thing”: a story about Dave discovering that he wants more from his friendship with Rhonda and gifts her a painting

“I think that this play is perfect for Abilene,” said Juan Rivera, senior theater education major from Odessa. “One thing about Abilene that I really like is the fact that there are so many positive Christian people here and we all know love in our own way.”

This play was also created by multiple students and faculty behind the scenes. There were two student directors which included Chloe Munson and Juan Rivera.

The roles played by students were:

Steve played by Atticus Wiginton

Ginette played by Bee Peyton

Daniel/Randy played by CJ Rosado

Dave/East played by Evan Owens

Marvalyn played by Haven Foster

Jimmy/Pete played by James Bradshaw

Marcy/Rhonda played by Karis Cox

Gayle/Villian played by Layla Rorem

Hope/Sandrine played by Lily Holmes

Phil played by Ryan Shupe

Chad/Lendall played by Spencer Kasselman

Glory played by Taylor Herdon

The theatre department presented ‘Godspell’ on April 21-23 in the Boone family theatre. This play is directed by Joey Banks and is the last performance of the year for this department.