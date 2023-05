John Quiñones, ABC News correspondent and host of "What Would You Do?" speaks at Abilene Christian University. (Photo by Londyn Gray)

John Quiñones, ABC News correspondent and host of “What Would You Do?” visited Abilene Christian University Saturday morning. To start the event, Mayor Anthony Williams said ACU is dedicated to becoming a Hispanic-Serving Institution while increasing its graduation rates of students of color. Quiñones shared stories about his experiences as a Mexican American and his time in the field.