McCracken gets slice at dream role in ‘Sweeney Todd’

Dr. Vic McCracken, professor of Bible, missions and ministry, has landed the role of Sweeney Todd, presented by the Abilene Paramount.

Sweeney Todd is a dark musical that follows the life of a man after he returns home to London. This return is the result of 15 years in prison. Sweeney Todd was in prison after he was wrongfully convicted and seeks vengeance during the play against a corrupt judge.

McCracken grew up in the theatre world. He performed plays in middle school, high school and in college with a minor in theatre. He took a step down from the spotlight to focus on his family and his career on the Bible faculty. After years without performing, McCracken took the opportunity to audition for this musical and landed one of his dream roles.

“I’m elated, I keep pinching myself,” said McCracken. “This is something that I have dreamed about doing for many, many years.”

The play focuses on dark messages that people face in the real world, such as revenge and murder, said Ryan Chu, who is performing as Anthony.

“It deals with the really, really hard things in life that we do not like to talk about,” said Chu, junior musical theatre major from Austin.

With a play that is focused on dark messages to shine a light on the real world, it needs to have a cast that is well equipped and prepared to portray these characters, especially the main character Sweeney Todd, said Megan Sloane, who performs in the play as Johanna. McCracken was chosen for this role and is ready to step up to the challenge.

“A good message to take out of it is that we live in a broken world, and we really have to look for the light and be the light,” said Sloane, freshman musical theatre major from Belton.

The auditions were open call and took place in January. Individuals auditioning were to prepare a portion of a song from a Stephen Sondheim production. Sondheim is the writer of the music in Sweeney Todd. McCracken was involved in this audition and received a callback. In the callback, McCracken said he met others who auditioned, and they worked through more of the play to be cast for a role.

During the callbacks and in rehearsals, McCracken has shown multiple people kindness and created a positive atmosphere to perform, Chu said. Cast members cannot wait to take the stage with him.

“Working with him the past two rehearsals have made me want to be a better person,” said Chu. “I genuinely appreciate him, and I admire his vulnerability and his honesty. I am excited to see how he is going to be able to carry that vulnerability into his acting.”

McCracken will be joined on stage by people in the Abilene community and in the ACU community. The director of this musical is Katie Hahn, who graduated from ACU with a degree in theatre. Dr. Rick Piersall, professor of music, will join McCracken on stage, and another ACU student who will perform with him is Abby Peyton, freshman theatre major from Oro Valley, Arizona, playing Tobias.

The play will be performed in the Paramount Theatre on June 23-25, 30, and July 1. McCracken said he is excited to be a part of this musical and is encouraging ACU and Abilene communities to come witness.

“I hope that ACU students, faculty, staff and the Abilene community come out and watch the show,” said McCracken. “It is going to be a really exciting show.”