ACU Wildlife Society holds 5th annual Dove Hunt

The ACU Wildlife Society hosted their 5th annual dove hunt on Sept. 15 and 16. ACUTWS is a student chapter of the Wildlife Society, an international society of wildlife professionals and students.

Dr. James Carpenter, Associate Professor of Environmental Science, is involved with ACUTWS.

“The mission of ACUTWS is to provide students with educational opportunities to help improve their knowledge about wildlife and their habitats, along with improving their professional skills,” Carpenter said. “The annual dove hunt is their main fundraiser, which provides money for students to attend the annual Texas Chapter of the Wildlife Society.”

The hunt took place Friday evening and Saturday morning. Students signed up for one day of hunting or both. Hunters started checking in Friday at 4:30 p.m. Check-in on Saturday was at 6:00 a.m. Dinner was provided after the hunt on Friday, and breakfast was provided after the hunt on Saturday.

Wildlife biology major, Blakely Harwell, is a senior from Abilene, and she attended the dove hunt with her dad and granddaddy.

“At the dinner, they served burgers made by one of the students, and they were wonderful,” Harwell said.

Preparation for this event begins in the summer when the fields are prepared. Most of the planning is done by sponsors, club officers, and Riley Morrow, the Farm Manager. Carpenter said the dates are set by late July, and an email is sent to people on ACUTWS’s contact list.

“By the start of the semester we have updated the hunt in ACU Marketplace and notified people interested in the hunt that they can sign up,” Carpenter said. “During the hunts, some volunteers prepare the meals, while others check on hunters and hand out water.”

ACUTWS hosts several other events throughout the semester. They will host an event called Beast Feast, a potluck which features wild game, at the end of the fall semester, and an event called Critter Dinner, which also features wild game, in the spring. Other activities may include park cleanups, hikes, camping trips and mentored hunts.

“Mentored hunts provide students with little to no experience hunting the opportunity to learn from experts in an actual hunting situation,” Carpenter said. “This year we will have a mentored duck hunt and a mentored deer hunt.”

For many individuals, hunting is a way to be immersed and connected with nature. Carpenter said that when you ask a hunter why they enjoy hunting, answers will vary because it’s a very personal activity.

“For me, hunting is a way of connecting with God’s creation,” Carpenter said. “While hunting, I become a part of the natural world. I am connected in a way not possible with other outdoor activities. I also really enjoy eating the meat!”