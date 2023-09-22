SGA marks a century with officer, representative elections.

As the Student Government Association celebrates its 100th year of existence, 56 officials have been elected, including four presidents for each class.

William Fulbright, senior advertising and public relations major from Abilene and newly elected multicultural officer for the senior class, has been involved in several multicultural clubs on campus thus far. These include the Black Student Union, Brothers Inc., and Nu Kappa Psi, a primarily Black fraternity.

“As a multicultural senator, I want to help serve the various different cultures we have on campus and be a spokesperson for them,” Fulbright said. “I feel prepared and excited for this year.”

Nathan Marshall, vice president of SGA, said elections were conducted smoothly. Marshall encourages people to keep up with what the SGA and Senate are doing so that they can be more informed if they want to join next year.

“We’ll be telling everyone about the legislation that is passed throughout the school year,” Marshall said. “Follow our ACU student government account to stay in the loop, as we will highlight our legislation there,”

There is still an open position for a junior class representative. This vacant position serves as a reminder that the SGA is an ever-evolving body, reliant on active student engagement and participation. The individual who steps into this role will have a unique opportunity to advocate for their fellow students.

Since the elections, SGA has been hard at work, holding its first Senate meeting and organizing an orientation retreat at Lake Brownwood. This annual retreat is held for newly elected and returning members to come together, build relationships and discuss the forthcoming legislative agenda. As of now, no legislation has been introduced, as this will begin after orientation is held this weekend. This time represents a pause before the storm of activity that is bound to ensue.

Marshall said that in this time of commemoration for the 100th year of the SGA, exciting plans are in motion.

The idea of creating a State of the Union video will provide insight into the SGA’s achievements, goals and vision for the future. Additionally, the concept of 100th-year specific updated logos reflects the pride and enthusiasm with which the SGA approaches this historic milestone.

SGA elections may have concluded, but the real work is just beginning. After this weekend’s orientation, student leaders are now poised to create legislation that will impact the ACU community positively.

Names of the elected officials are below:

Freshman Class Officers

Josh Hamm, President

Tryniti Barks, Vice President

Rowan Dooldeniya, Multicultural Senator

Charlie Dimmitt, Class Representative

Anna Lent, Class Representative

Dylan Smith, Class Representative

Emma Boerm, Class Representative

Gabe DeVries, Class Representative

Isabella Sloan, Class Representative

Kamille Evanchak, Class Representative

Rachel Murphy, Class Representative

Sidney Chaplin, Class Representative

Wes Rupe, Class Representative

Sophomore Class Officers

Keaton Raney, President

George Lotze, Vice President

Tommy Thomas, Multicultural Senator

Ally Sloan, Class Representative

Amy Osborn, Class Representative

Ashley Beckner, Class Representative

Ethan Delwood, Class Representative

Horatio Brooks, Class Representative

Jayden Baird, Class Representative

Matthew DeLaCruz, Class Representative

Paxton Dill, Class Representative

Tamil Adele, Class Representative

Zeke Whisenhunt, Class Representative

Junior Class Officers

Wyatt Crum, President

Railey Holley, Vice President

Tre Lewis, Multicultural Senator

Alliyah Walker, Class Representative

Athena Triantopoulos, Class Representative

Bryson Frank, Class Representative

David Cairem, Class Representative

Diana Weilbacher, Class Representative

Jack Schumacher, Class Representative

Jaylon Florence, Class Representative

Meaghan Moya, Class Representative

Myra Mba, Class Representative

Senior Class Officers