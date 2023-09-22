SGA marks a century with officer, representative elections.

As the Student Government Association celebrates its 100th year of existence, 56 officials have been elected, including four presidents for each class.
William Fulbright, senior advertising and public relations major from Abilene and newly elected multicultural officer for the senior class, has been involved in several multicultural clubs on campus thus far. These include the Black Student Union, Brothers Inc., and Nu Kappa Psi, a primarily Black fraternity.
“As a multicultural senator, I want to help serve the various different cultures we have on campus and be a spokesperson for them,” Fulbright said. “I feel prepared and excited for this year.”
Nathan Marshall, vice president of SGA, said elections were conducted smoothly. Marshall encourages people to keep up with what the SGA and Senate are doing so that they can be more informed if they want to join next year.
“We’ll be telling everyone about the legislation that is passed throughout the school year,” Marshall said. “Follow our ACU student government account to stay in the loop, as we will highlight our legislation there,”
There is still an open position for a junior class representative. This vacant position serves as a reminder that the SGA is an ever-evolving body, reliant on active student engagement and participation. The individual who steps into this role will have a unique opportunity to advocate for their fellow students.
Since the elections, SGA has been hard at work, holding its first Senate meeting and organizing an orientation retreat at Lake Brownwood. This annual retreat is held for newly elected and returning members to come together, build relationships and discuss the forthcoming legislative agenda. As of now, no legislation has been introduced, as this will begin after orientation is held this weekend. This time represents a pause before the storm of activity that is bound to ensue.
Marshall said that in this time of commemoration for the 100th year of the SGA, exciting plans are in motion.
The idea of creating a State of the Union video will provide insight into the SGA’s achievements, goals and vision for the future. Additionally, the concept of 100th-year specific updated logos reflects the pride and enthusiasm with which the SGA approaches this historic milestone.
SGA elections may have concluded, but the real work is just beginning. After this weekend’s orientation, student leaders are now poised to create legislation that will impact the ACU community positively.
Names of the elected officials are below:
Freshman Class Officers
- Josh Hamm, President
- Tryniti Barks, Vice President
- Rowan Dooldeniya, Multicultural Senator
- Charlie Dimmitt, Class Representative
- Anna Lent, Class Representative
- Dylan Smith, Class Representative
- Emma Boerm, Class Representative
- Gabe DeVries, Class Representative
- Isabella Sloan, Class Representative
- Kamille Evanchak, Class Representative
- Rachel Murphy, Class Representative
- Sidney Chaplin, Class Representative
- Wes Rupe, Class Representative
Sophomore Class Officers
- Keaton Raney, President
- George Lotze, Vice President
- Tommy Thomas, Multicultural Senator
- Ally Sloan, Class Representative
- Amy Osborn, Class Representative
- Ashley Beckner, Class Representative
- Ethan Delwood, Class Representative
- Horatio Brooks, Class Representative
- Jayden Baird, Class Representative
- Matthew DeLaCruz, Class Representative
- Paxton Dill, Class Representative
- Tamil Adele, Class Representative
- Zeke Whisenhunt, Class Representative
Junior Class Officers
- Wyatt Crum, President
- Railey Holley, Vice President
- Tre Lewis, Multicultural Senator
- Alliyah Walker, Class Representative
- Athena Triantopoulos, Class Representative
- Bryson Frank, Class Representative
- David Cairem, Class Representative
- Diana Weilbacher, Class Representative
- Jack Schumacher, Class Representative
- Jaylon Florence, Class Representative
- Meaghan Moya, Class Representative
- Myra Mba, Class Representative
Senior Class Officers
- Aimen Nesru, President
- Shiori Iimuro, Vice President
- William Fulbright, Multicultural Senator
- Emily Osborn, Class Representative
- Grace Mihills, Class Representative
- Hannah Maniscalo, Class Representative
- Jag Penson, Class Representative
- Johnni Fuller, Class Representative
- Luke Susud, Class Representative
- Parker Carson, Class Representative
- Prince Pathak, Class Representative
- Ryland Mallett, Class Representative
- Trinity Morales, Class Representative
