Reminders about COVID-19 issued as cases rise

COVID-19 has been a source of turmoil throughout the past four years, as it is affecting several students across campus today. With germs spreading quickly, precautions are being taken. The Taylor County hospital admission level is currently listed as medium.

Kris Sutton, chair of the ACU Health Response Team and Wendy Kilmer, director of strategic communications, assists in spreading information regarding COVID-19 precautions.

“Self-reporting is no longer required, however, faculty are asked to communicate their attendance policy and expectations, and students are asked to directly communicate with faculty about missing class for illness,” Sutton said. “Students who are ill are asked to stay home while ill and to follow CDC guidelines, or the instructions of their healthcare provider.”

ACU’s Health Response Team plans to convene to discuss prevention methods in the near future.

“ACU’s Health Response Team typically meets near the start of the semester and will be meeting soon,” Kilmer said. “This team keeps an eye on the local data and monitors CDC guidance on a regular basis.”

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, CDC, recommends if your hospital admission level is medium or higher and you or a loved one is at an increased risk of getting sick, then a high-quality mask or respirator should be worn in an indoor public space. Self-testing, staying up to date on vaccine information, and avoiding contact with those with COVID-19 or who have been exposed to COVID-199 are the individual preventative measures recommended by CDC and the ACU Health Response Team.

“We also recently posted this myACU alert discussing current COVID-19 response expectations for students and employees,” Kilmer said.

“As we enter flu and COVID-19 season, we continue to ask individuals to be responsible for their own wellness and considerate of the greater ACU community by taking appropriate precautions when ill.

Employees and students who test positive for COVID-19 should follow CDC guidelines, or the instructions of their healthcare provider, concerning medical care and isolation. As with all illnesses, students should communicate with their faculty regarding absences. Faculty should coordinate with their department chair and staff should communicate with their supervisor regarding necessary adjustments due to illness or exposure.

The Medical Clinic is available to the ACU community and can provide COVID-19 testing. Students may also utilize ACU’s 24/7 telehealth provider, TimelyCare. Learn more about what to do in case of a COVID-19 positive or exposure.”