A Sisters Whodunit: Sisters host Halloween murder mystery event

Members of Sisters, an organization designed to create a safe space for minority women, sit at a table. (Photo by Sarah Eunyoung Thompson)

A murder mystery-themed event was hosted by Sisters on Halloween to promote community.

Participants in the “Clue” inspired live-action event will go through rounds of trying to figure out who is the murderer. Sisters Secretary Acailah Taylor said she started planning the event after watching a horror movie.

“I was like, this sounds great for something to do on Halloween because we typically don’t do Halloween,” said Taylor, a senior liberal arts major from Fort Worth. “So coming up with it, I was like, this is going to be fun, and I think everyone is going to enjoy doing that.”

“You can just have fun with us and play the game,” Taylor said. “Everybody is welcome. After a few rounds of it, we will sit down, have a topic, do a little bit of talkback, and give out small prizes to the winners.”

Talkbacks occur so people can discuss the activity further.

“The conversation will continue to go for like an hour plus,” Taylor said. “You get to see everybody just chiming in, talking and seeing everybody just enjoy themselves.”

While Sisters is a student organization for minority women, Taylor said the event is open to anyone.

After the Murder Mystery event, upcoming Sisters events include a collaborated discussion with Brothers and a movie marathon next month. Sisters president Aubrey Taylor said events help members form close-knit friendships.

“Sisters is just like a place where minority women can come and hang out and have a good time,” said Aubrey, a senior psychology major from Lovington, New Mexico. “We really focus on the meaning of community and what it means to be a minority student at a Predominately White Institution (PWI).”