ACU welcomes new women’s golf program

For the first time in ACU’s history, it brings in its first women’s golf team, which currently consists of 7 players.

On September 3, the women’s golf team started off its season with a first-place win at the A-Ga-Ming Invitational. The Wildcats also came in fourth-place later on in the month in the Texas Tech Red Raider Invitational.

Head coach Rob Bennett says he hopes to keep this momentum going as they continue to look forward to their season. Bennett is not a stranger to golf, as he has been in the recruitment process for this team since October 2022. This was finalized in August 2023.

“There were a lot of question marks early on, and we didn’t really start from zero, but many girls were hesitant to start on a brand new team,” Bennett said.

While Bennett stressed talent and commitment, he also took into consideration how personalities would mix on the team.

Mattie Millwee, a senior psychology major from Fresno, California, says she has been playing golf since she was 13 years old.

“My favorite part about being a part of the women’s golf team is definitely my team. The team dynamic is amazing, and we truly are all best friends, that is very hard to find in any college team,” Millwee said.

Manon Guile, a freshman business management major from La Roche sur Yon, France, has been playing golf for 13 years.

“For my season in the USA, I hope to win another tournament,” Guile said.

As it is now, the team consists of a mix of freshmen and upperclassmen from all over the world. This team is hoping to make a lasting impact on the national level and make a lasting impression on ACU’s campus. The team practices about 18 hours a week. Many of the players also take time out of their weekends to practice individually as well.

Outside of practice and games, the team also dedicates itself to volunteering in the Abilene community and forming bonds through giving back. This is important to team building and helping the community. While the team’s ultimate goal is to win a WAC Championship, they are taking it one step at a time.

The team plans to play in seven more tournaments throughout the season, ending with the WAC Championships in April.