Gameday to begin with stadium tailgate

The annual Homecoming tailgate will take place on Saturday at 1 p.m. before the football game against North Alabama.

Those attending the tailgate can enter free of charge with each tent also providing free food and other snacks. Kody Goode, athletic advancement and event officer, said he expects it to be the largest tailgate of the season.

“When it’s a big draw like homecoming, more people want to be a part of it,” Goode said. “There’s several different departments all working together to pull that off. It’s quite the process.”

Along with the increase in attendance, Marlee Goode, Tri Kappa Gamma tailgate director said it is a great weekend to meet up with people who only come to this game.

“For the other tailgates, our focus is really just reaching out to freshmen,” said Marlee Goode, senior child and family services major from Abilene. “With this one, it’s about connecting with families and alumni as well.”

Since the tailgate attracts a wide range of people, groups outside of sororities and fraternities are also participating such as various student organizations and departments. Participants include:

Delta Theta

Sigma Theta Chi

GATA

Ko Jo Kai

Omicron Xi Chi

Tri Kappa Gamma

Zeta Phi Alpha

Frater Sodolis

Galaxy

Nu Kappa Si

Sub T-16

Trojans

Coke/United

Men’s Basketball

Women’s Basketball

ACU Dallas

First Baptist Abilene

The Well

SGA and Comm Sciences Disorders

Sponsors also at the tailgate include:

United Supermarkets

Coca-Cola

Whataburger

BioLife

The Arch

Buffalo Wild Wings

Miguels

The Fieldhouse

University Park

Dr. Lynette Penya, chair of the Department of Communication and Sociology, said the department decided to join the Homecoming tailgate to better connect students with alumni.

“It’s a fun time to get to see what it is they’ve been doing with their communication degree,” Penya said. “It’s a great opportunity for our students to network with alumni.”

While students can benefit from networking or interacting with student organizations, Kody said he encourages people to come no matter who they are or what they’re involved in.

“Everyone is welcome,” Goode said. “Nobody needs to feel like they don’t belong. We want as many people down there and eating all the food that we can.”